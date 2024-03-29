Jye Amiss celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has continued its undefeated start to the season, beating Adelaide by 35 points at Optus Stadium in a Good Friday scrap, leaving the Crows winless as they prepare to launch Gather Round in six days.

In a low-scoring game full of skill errors and missed opportunities, it was the Dockers who composed themselves when the game was on the line, winning 9.15 (69) to 4.10 (34) and celebrating their best start to a season since 2015.

DOCKERS v CROWS Full match coerage and stats

Only 10 points separated the teams at three-quarter time after neither could capitalise on their chances in the third term, but the Dockers were ruthless in the run home, kicking four unanswered goals as a bumper crowd of 51,037 made Good Friday football in Perth a success.

Learn More 06:11

Bailey Banfield, Josh Treacy, Matt Taberner and Michael Frederick all kept their cool when chances presented and slotted goals, while a brilliant, in-form backline kept the Crows at bay during their forays forward.

Captain Alex Pearce and sidekick Luke Ryan continued excellent starts to the season, keeping Taylor Walker and Darcy Fogarty to a combined 0.3 while also setting up the Dockers' attack with their intercepting ability.

Learn More 01:22

Speedster Jordan Clark (26 and seven marks) put his pressure game and composure with the ball to good use, while midfielder Hayden Young (32 and eight clearances) built strongly into the game to become the main architect of the Dockers' ball movement through the middle with his piercing kicking skills and strong body.

Michael Walters was electric early and could have kicked a big bag if not for inaccuracy, finishing with 2.4 from 21 disposals, with Taberner and Jye Amiss adding two each as the game's only other multiple goalkickers.

Learn More 00:47

Adelaide is now 0-3 for the first time since coach Matthew Nicks' first season in 2020 and launches Gather Round against Melbourne next Thursday night in a crunch game for the club.

The Crows brought pressure and intensity to the contest, but their ability to link up from the midfield with their forward line was well off again, resulting in their lowest score since round 17, 2021.

With neither Fremantle or Adelaide able to win an opening quarter so far this season and determined to reverse that trend, the pressure was on from the opening bounce as players attacked the contested ball and laid strong tackles.

Clark's chasedown of Ned McHenry was a highlight in his 50th game for the Dockers, while the Crows forced their opponents into skill errors with their own pressure.

Both teams looked their best when they could move quickly and kick through the congestion, with Ben Keays kicking the opener after Walker and Josh Rachele pierced through the Dockers with quick transition on the way to a three-point lead at the first break.

Learn More 00:42

The Dockers dominated a second quarter that was full of feeling, if not getting full reward on the scoreboard. They controlled field position with 16 inside 50s to seven, and were the better team in the contest.

They kicked four behinds in a row, however, before Walters snapped accurately to give the Dockers their first lead of the day. When Young split through a stoppage on the wing and kicked long, Amiss converted off the ground to give Freo an eight-point lead at the main break.

Learn More 00:46

Only two goals were kicked in a scrappy third term, with the game still on the line early in the fourth when the Dockers stepped up and delivered in front of goals.

Learn More 00:34

Clark trade paying off for Freo

During a period in which the focus has been on the players Fremantle has lost, the club's pick-up of Jordan Clark at the end of 2021 is one worth noting. Clark played his 50th game for the Dockers on Friday night and was terrific, continuing a strong third season for the club. The 23-year-old finished with 26 disposals and seven marks, with his clean hands, speed and composure under pressure valuable. It was his chase-down tackle on Ned McHenry in the first quarter, however, that the Dockers will highlight. The price of pick No.22 and a swap of later picks with the Cats was one well worth paying.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Keays never stops running to earn awesome opener Taylor Walker sells some sweet candy and helps set up the first goal of the game through Ben Keays

00:47 Third time lucky for pumped up Walters Michael Walters finally earns a well-deserved goal in the second term after a series of near moments

00:46 Amiss finds the sticks with soccer-style finish Jye Amiss capitalises on his side’s hot patch with this clever goal moments before the main break

00:34 Sholl’s sky-high goal gets Crows on a roll Lachlan Sholl lands this stunning effort in the third term to provide his side a much-needed lift

00:57 Cruel Crows blow with luckless Milera injured Injury-riddled rebounder Wayne Milera is assisted off the ground after this awkward landing

00:43 Freddy swings the hips and feeds Banfield big major Michael Frederick does brilliantly to break a tackle and set up Bailey Banfield for a crucial goal

06:11 Highlights: Fremantle v Adelaide The Dockers and Crows clash in round three

01:22 Pearce and Ryan shut the door in rock-solid defence Fremantle skipper Alex Pearce and gun defender Luke Ryan produce a stunning defensive display to keep the Crows at bay

07:15 Full post-match, R3: Crows Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round three’s match against Fremantle

FREMANTLE 2.2 4.7 5.12 9.15 (69)

ADELAIDE 2.5 3.5 4.8 4.10 (34)

GOALS

Fremantle: Taberner 2, Walters 2, Amiss 2, Banfield, Frederick, Treacy

Adelaide: Burgess, Keays, McHenry, Sholl

BEST

Fremantle: Young, Pearce, Ryan, Clark, Fyfe, Walters

Adelaide: Crouch, Laird, Dawson, Soligo

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Adelaide: Milera (knee), Murphy (knee)

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Jaeger O'Meara (replaced Tom Emmett at three-quarter time)

Adelaide: Lachlan Murphy (replaced Luke Pedler in the third quarter)

Crowd: 51,037 at Optus Stadium