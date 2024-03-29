Coming to a new club with a ban in place may have been an issue, but Carlton has embraced young gun

Elijah Hollands celebrates during the round three match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Marvel Stadium, March 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON recruit Elijah Hollands feels humbled by the support of the Blues after slotting straight into the undefeated line-up once his drugs ban ended.

Hollands described his start to his Carlton debut as "rusty", but finished with 22 possessions and a well-celebrated goal in the Good Friday thumping of North Melbourne.

The 22-year-old arrived at Ikon Park, via an off-season trade from Gold Coast, in trying circumstances.

KANGAROOS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

Hollands was hit with a two-game ban from the AFL after being caught with cocaine while at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast last September.

The utility was charged by Queensland Police and sanctioned with a two-month good behaviour bond, and also had to complete a drug diversion course.

Learn More 06:16

But Carlton coach Michael Voss saw enough in Hollands to play him as soon as he was available.

"I couldn't be more grateful to the coaches, players, admin staff, the way they've backed me in and then thrown their arms around me," Hollands said.

"They've let me get to work; it's been huge and given me a heap of confidence.

"Even being able to come straight into the line-up and play AFL footy is humbling and also I am really grateful."

Elijah Hollands after the round three match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on March 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hollands already had a point to prove after the former No.7 draft pick was restricted to just 14 games in three seasons with the Suns.

He has teamed up with younger brother, Ollie, at Carlton.

When Elijah kicked his first goal for the Blues in the last quarter against North, the brothers pulled off a celebration made famous by Tottenham soccer superstar Son Heung-min.

Learn More 00:38

"We didn't really know if we had the knack of finding each other, but I think we did a couple of times," Elijah said.

"It was a special night for us and we'll keep enjoying it as the years go on.

"I've been trying to do that (celebration) for a little bit, and it only came to me and then Ollie wanted to join in the party, so we got that done."

Voss declared Hollands had been "fantastic" at earning respect off his new teammates.

Learn More 09:51

"It was a very easy decision," Voss said of picking Hollands immediately.

"We're not making it off one week or two weeks, we're making it off a body of work that we've seen over the course of the pre-season.

"We're becoming more and more bullish about what he could do and the role he could play for us."