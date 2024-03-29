The teams for Sunday's round three matches are in

L-R: Dylan Grimes, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Caleb Mitchell. Pictures: AFL Photos, Phil Hillyard

RICHMOND defender Dylan Grimes has joined Dustin Martin as a withdrawal from Sunday's match against Sydney, while Western Bulldogs ball-magnet Jack Macrae has been named to play his first game of 2024 against West Coast.

Martin was ruled out on Friday morning with calf soreness, while Grimes will miss the game due to a wrist injury. The duo join mid-season draft pick-up James Trezise (ankle) and Judson Clarke (omitted) on the sidelines.

Martin missed the Tigers' season-opening defeat to Gold Coast with a corked calf and managed just 16 disposals in both of the losses to Carlton and Port Adelaide.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

Important Tigers defender Nathan Broad returns from calf soreness, while Tylar Young, who missed the game against Port Adelaide through concussion, and late withdrawal Maurice Rioli jnr (back) are back alongside Tyler Sonsie.

Sonsie will make his first AFL appearance since serving a three-match ban for an ugly off-the-ball strike in a VFL game last year.

Macrae was overlooked in the Bulldogs' opening two games after a hamstring injury interrupted his pre-season, but the three-time All-Australian had 47 disposals and 17 clearances in the VFL on Sunday to make his case for a recall.

Jack Macrae during a Western Bulldogs training session at Whitten Oval on March 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Macrae and defender Taylor Duryea replace injured pair Ed Richards (concussion) and Nick Coffield (shoulder) in the Bulldogs' side to face West Coast.

Bulldogs key forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was in some doubt with knee soreness during the week but has been named in their starting 22.

Young key forward Jack Williams has been named for the Eagles after a strong showing at WAFL level last weekend, while ruckman Harry Barnett has been omitted after being subbed out in round two.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFL Fantasy! Sign up NOW

The Swans have handed 2022 No.40 draft pick Caleb Mitchell his debut and will also welcome back Robbie Fox following a calf injury.

🐎 loves coming up with ways to announce a debutant!



Affectionately known as ‘Sid’, this is how Caleb Mitchell found out he was going to debut on Sunday against Richmond 🧊 pic.twitter.com/ihsXsJ6cBi — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) March 29, 2024

Harry Cunningham (concussion) will miss for Sydney after the bruising bump from Essendon's Peter Wright, while Sam Wicks has been dropped.

Teams for the Easter Monday clash between Hawthorn and Geelong will be revealed on Sunday at 6.20pm AEDT.

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.Duryea, J.Macrae

Out: N.Coffield (shoulder), E.Richards (concussion)

WEST COAST

In: J.Williams

Out: H.Barnett (omitted)

Richmond v Sydney at the MCG, 4pm AEDT

RICHMOND

In: T.Young, N.Broad, M.Rioli, T.Sonsie

Out: J.Trezise (ankle), J.Clarke (omitted), D.Grimes (wrist), D.Martin (calf)

SYDNEY

In: R.Fox, C.Mitchell

Out: H.Cunningham (concussion), S.Wicks (omitted)