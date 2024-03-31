Tigers coach Adem Yze has hailed his younger players after upsetting the Swans

Thomson Dow, Seth Campbell and Maurice Rioli jnr celebrate during Richmond's clash against Sydney in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADEM Yze has lauded "the future" of Richmond after his first win at the helm in a thrilling upset over Sydney on Sunday evening.

Getting over the line by five points, the Tigers did it without key playmakers Tom Lynch and Liam Baker on the field in the final minutes.

"'Lynchy' copped a knock to his knee and 'Bakes', he was just really tired," Yze said post-match.

"But to be able to play out those last couple of quarters with some older players off the ground is something that we're really proud of … for our younger players to respond and the effort they were putting on, like Maurice (Rioli jnr)'s chase down in the last quarter, the pressure that Seth Campbell was putting on, Rhyan Mansell going forward.

"That's the future of our footy club, so for them to be able to do that in those moments against a quality team in Sydney, we're really proud."

Baker, who will likely be looked at by the Match Review Officer for a clumsy high hit on Swan Lewis Melican, is out of contract at the end of the season, and playing the kind of footy that has him in high demand at other clubs.

"We'll give him the world if he wants to stay at our footy club," Yze said of Baker.

"If he decides to go, well then that's the nature of the game, but while he's here we just want him to play free and just enjoy his footy, and make that decision when the time comes."

The Richmond vice-captain finished the game with 21 disposals and two goals as an important part of the win.

He also laid six tackles as part of a greatly improved pressure game from the Tigers on the whole. After only laying 32 tackles for the game last week in a loss to Port Adelaide, the club recorded 60 against the Swans, a metric that proved vital to the narrow victory.

"We trained it and we spoke about it," Yze said of his side's pressure.

"We weren't happy with the way that we pressured last week, we were just a step off. It's unlike us, it's not a Richmond type of game if we only lay 30 tackles. So, to the players' credit, to the leaders' credit, they recognised that during the week, and we trained it."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:47 Baker feeds Mansell who eats up opportunity Rhyan Mansell does brilliantly to snap through the opening goal after being called to play on

00:45 Shai electrifies with typical genius finish Richmond continues its impressive start as livewire Shai Bolton nails this super snap

00:51 Lefau gets Richmond roaring with first AFL goal The Tigers faithful make some noise after New Zealander Mykelti Lefau lands his maiden major in the big league

00:37 Blakey catches all by surprise with 60m rocket Nick Blakey unleashes a stunning kick from long range to provide a much-needed boost for the Swans

00:46 Fireworks spark after Baker’s brutal flying contact Liam Baker may find himself in MRO trouble after collecting Lewis Melican with this heavy contact

00:38 Flying Fox jumps over tallest Tiger Robbie Fox reels in a huge speccy over Toby Nankervis before finishing truly on the half-time siren

00:48 Warner refuses to let Swans sink with epic smother Chad Warner delivers a crucial effort at the start of the final term to play a big role in this Logan McDonald goal

01:21 Vlastuin can’t be budged in defensive spectacle Nick Vlastuin produces a marking masterclass to remember with a match-winning performance in defence

00:51 Tigers sweat on Lynch following awkward landing Richmond gets dealt an injury headache in the final term with Tom Lynch left hobbling after this contest

03:14 Last two mins: Tigers hold off fast finishing Swans Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Richmond and Sydney in round three

06:20 Highlights: Richmond v Sydney The Tigers and Swans clash in round three

05:44 Full post-match, R3: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after round three’s match against Richmond

09:29 Full post-match, R3: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after round three’s match against Sydney

On the topic of pressure, Sydney coach John Longmire was quick to acknowledge Richmond's strong performance.

"Let's tip our hats to them, first and foremost," Longmire said.

"They put enormous pressure on the footy, we fumbled a bit and then gave them looks. And once you do that, they were able to get the ball forward, and we weren't able to score off turnovers easily and they were."

Learn More 05:44

Another concern for Sydney, which still sits with a 3-1 ledger, is the availability of defensive leader Dane Rampe, who was subbed out of the game at half-time with hamstring tightness.

"I'm hoping that it's OK, but also knowing that Dane's a pretty tough bugger. And so, we've got a six-day break, got to get to Adelaide this week, so we won't know until he gets a scan but obviously it was concerning enough to sub him," Longmire said.

Aaron Francis played in the VFL earlier in the day, and looks the likely replacement should Rampe be unavailable, while Sam Reid only played a half in the twos before being pulled with a tight quad.

More positively, recruit Taylor Adams played two and a half strong quarters in the VFL as he vies for his Sydney debut after a knee injury in the pre-season.