Marcus Windhager during St Kilda's game against Essendon in R3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA midfielder Marcus Windhager has copped a one-match ban for rough conduct on Sam Durham in Saturday's tight loss to Essendon.

Windhager caught Durham high in a contest during the second quarter, which resulted in the Bomber receiving a free kick.

The Match Review Officer has graded the incident careless conduct with high contact and a medium impact, which has triggered a one-match ban.

St Kilda will play Richmond next week during Gather Round.

The Saints will welcome back Max King for the clash against the Tigers after he was given a one-match ban last week.

Durham was later subbed out of the game due to concussion following a strong tackle from Seb Ross in the third quarter.

Ross does not have a case to answer.

The only other charge from Saturday's games was Melbourne defender Trent Rivers copping a fine for a sling tackle on Port Adelaide's Connor Rozee. Rivers has been fined $3750, which can be reduced to $2500 with an early plea.