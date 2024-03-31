ST KILDA midfielder Marcus Windhager has copped a one-match ban for rough conduct on Sam Durham in Saturday's tight loss to Essendon.
Windhager caught Durham high in a contest during the second quarter, which resulted in the Bomber receiving a free kick.
The Match Review Officer has graded the incident careless conduct with high contact and a medium impact, which has triggered a one-match ban.
St Kilda will play Richmond next week during Gather Round.
The Saints will welcome back Max King for the clash against the Tigers after he was given a one-match ban last week.
Durham was later subbed out of the game due to concussion following a strong tackle from Seb Ross in the third quarter.
Ross does not have a case to answer.
The only other charge from Saturday's games was Melbourne defender Trent Rivers copping a fine for a sling tackle on Port Adelaide's Connor Rozee. Rivers has been fined $3750, which can be reduced to $2500 with an early plea.