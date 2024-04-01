The Lions have insisted they are a united team despite reports of a split in their playing group

Harris Andrews leads Brisbane off the field after a loss to Fremantle in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

UNTIL the past few days, Harris Andrews knew nothing about an off-season trip to the United States that reportedly split Brisbane's playing group.

There's just been no evidence of any fracture among Lions players between the October trip and now, the co-captain said.

Speaking on Monday morning after reports around the trip emerged on Friday, Andrews was nonplussed, saying the "storm" was news to him.

"We didn't know much about it," Andrews said.

"It's all come out in the last couple of days. It's been a bit of a storm. As a group, we can't control what others say."

Brisbane football manager Danny Daly said there were no "crisis" meetings, describing the reporting as "poor, insensitive and factually incorrect".

Learn More 21:02

Daly said he spoke to Andrews and fellow co-captain Lachie Neale to confirm there was no division among the playing group.

"We reached out to our leaders and they reassured us ... there is no story," Daly said.

"I always trust our playing group, that's where it finished.

"The trip has nothing to do with our on-field performance. This group has been through a lot of highs together and a lot of adversity together. We have full confidence in them."

Zac Bailey looks dejected after Brisbane's loss to Collingwood in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Andrews quickly allayed any concerns in his 60-second phone call with Daly.

"I feel like I'm really in touch with the group and really confident everyone is on the same page," he said.

"We haven't had the start we wanted, and people go outside the box to try and think of reasons why we might not have started the way we wanted.

"As a group everyone gets on really well. Because we're an interstate club we do spend so much time together.

"As a group, there's certainly no fracture."

Harris Andrews reacts during Brisbane's clash against Collingwood in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Daly said there was no crisis meetings at the club and the players were unified and intent on turning around their poor start to the season.

Thursday night's loss to Collingwood left the Lions languishing at 0-3 – the first time they have lost three consecutive games during a home and away season since 2018.

Andrews said he was excited about the challenge of helping to dig the team out of its early-season hole.

"It's easy to be a leader when you're playing in a prelim and going off to a Grand Final, it's easy to be the showcase then," he said.

"But as a leader and in our leadership group, we have some challenges at the moment with our performances, and our ability to drag ourselves out of that is going to be a great challenge.

Lachie Neale leaves the field dejected after Brisbane's loss to Carlton in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm really excited for it. I've got plenty of energy and plenty of confidence in this group.

"That's something I feel is a real strength of this group, we're really united, really strong and always really caring of each other.

"I'm really enthused for the challenge."

Neale took no part in Monday's light training session as he recovers from an ankle injury and will need to prove his fitness ahead of Friday's Gather Round match against North Melbourne at Norwood.