The Tigers are challenging Liam Baker's suspension at the Tribunal

Liam Baker after Richmond's loss to Port Adelaide in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND will challenge the one-match ban offered to Liam Baker, while St Kilda has accepted Marcus Windhager's suspension.

Baker was offered a one-game ban for his hit on Sydney defender Lewis Melican during the Tigers' thrilling win at the MCG on Sunday.

Late in the second term, Baker went back with the flight of the ball and collected Melican, who was running forward to take a defensive mark. The Swan got to the ball first before being struck in the head by Baker's right arm as the Tiger jumped into the contest.

Melican left the field of play after the incident but returned a short time later and played out the rest of the game.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, which triggered a one-game ban for Baker.

The Tigers will play St Kilda in Gather Round on Sunday.

Windhager will miss that clash after the Saints decided to accept his one-game ban.

The midfielder caught Sam Durham high in a contest during the second quarter of the Saints' narrow loss to Essendon.