Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Caleb Daniel, Callan Ward, Jack Gunston. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Adelaide at X Convenience Oval, Saturday April 13, 2.30pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Adelaide's clash

Exciting draftee Daniel Curtin was among the Crows' best in their loss to Central District on Saturday, gathering 20 disposals as he moves closer to an AFL debut.

Dumped midfielder Lachie Sholl was busy with 21 disposals and one goal, with Luke Pedlar having 18 touches as he also looks for a senior recall.

Zac Taylor finished with 16 disposals as he searches for a debut, ruckman Kieran Strachan had 27 hitouts and 13 disposals, while big man Elliott Himmelberg also helped out in the ruck and had 12 disposals.

First-round draftee Charlie Edwards had 11 touches, with fellow 2023 inductee Oscar Ryan finishing with nine.

James Borlase (11 disposals, six marks) and Hugh Bond (seven disposals) were the only other senior Crows involved.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Brisbane at Arden Street Oval, Sunday April 14, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Collingwood at Ikon Park, Sunday April 14, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Collingwood at Ikon Park, Sunday April 14, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, Friday April 12, 4.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Young key defender Lewis Hayes was solid in Essendon's 34-point loss to Footscray on Friday, taking 10 marks and finishing with 22 disposals.

At the other end of the ground the Bombers' top pick in the 2023 Draft, Nate Caddy, kicked one goal and missed a couple of other opportunities in his 13 touches, while Elijah Tsatas had 14 disposals and four clearances.

Veteran Dylan Shiel was strong with 18 disposals and six clearances in his first game back from injury.

Learn More 01:57

Former Demon Sam Weideman could only manage one behind from nine disposals, while 19-year-old defender Archie Roberts also kicked a behind from 14 disposals.

Luamon Lual had 14 touches, Jayden Davey five and Tex Wanganeen four, with rookie ruckman Vigo Visentini picking up eight hitouts and five disposals.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v East Perth at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday April 13, 1.40pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel Thunder's clash

Will Brodie was as busy as any senior Docker in Peel's win over East Perth on Saturday, gathering 23 disposals.

Rookie Ethan Stanley was the next most active with 20 touches, while Heath Chapman had the ball 16 times, helped with eight marks.

Key defender Hugh Davies took seven grabs among 15 disposals with fellow big man Ollie Murphy having 12 touches.

Ruckman Max Knobel dominated at the ball ups with 43 hitouts, Sam Sturt kicked one goal from his 10 touches, and Nathan O'Driscoll (nine disposals) rounded out the senior Dockers involved.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Geelong at Genis Steel Oval, Sunday April 14, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Box Hill at People First Stadium, Saturday April 13, 2.30pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

After failing to lock in a senior spot as a defender, Ben Long may get a chance at the other end of the ground after kicking five goals in Gold Coast's 43-point win over Box Hill.

More of the same to stsrt the second half for the Suns.



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/pA9m6bLV1m — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 13, 2024

The former Saint has been in and out of the senior side since crossing to the Suns, something teammate Brandon Ellis hasn't experienced until this season, and the dual premiership Tiger will be hoping his state league stay is short after racking up 25 disposals on Saturday.

Another cross-club player, former Crow Rory Atkins, was Gold Coast's biggest ballwinner, finishing with 37 disposals and a huge 20 marks, while ex-Blue Levi Casboult kicked three goals.

Levi Casboult spills the mark but makes up for it at ground level ⚽



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/MKL1TZLYsv — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 13, 2024

Ned Moyle did well in his one senior appearance so far this season and showed he's ready for a recall with 19 disposals, 43 hitouts, seven clearances and one goal, while rookie James Tsitas got plenty of ball, finishing with 27 touches and 11 marks.

Connor Budarick was busy with 19 disposals, nine marks and a team-high eight tackles, Alex Sexton had 23 touches and eight marks, Darcy Macpherson racked up 21 disposals and eight marks, and Joel Jeffrey ended the game with 25 touches and one goal.

Other senior Suns in action included Sean Lemmens (19 disposals), Caleb Graham (15 disposals, 11 marks), Hewago Oea (19 disposals), Jake Rogers (20 disposals, five clearances), Alex Davies (16 disposals) and Sam Day (10 disposals, one goal).

Rookies Jack Mahony (18 touches) and Will Rowlands (10 disposals, one goal) also did their bit in the big win.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Sandringham at Manuka Oval, Saturday April 13, 10.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

Veteran Callan Ward looks ready to come straight back into the Giants' senior side after making an impressive return from injury on Saturday.

Ward, who hasn't played since injuring his shoulder against Collingwood in Opening Round, picked up 33 disposals to go with 12 clearances in the club's 46-point win over Sandringham at Manuka Oval.

Learn More 02:12

Despite expectations he would be sidelined for up to eight weeks, Ward has returned to action in just a month and will be a welcome boost to the senior side when he is recalled.

Josh Fahey (29) and Harry Rowston (28 and five clearances) also had plenty of the footy for the Giants as they chase more opportunities at senior level.

Darcy Jones was among the Giants' best, with the 2022 draftee closing in on an AFL debut after kicking two goals to go with 22 touches.

Learn More 06:00

Phoenix Gothard also kicked two goals for the Giants, while Max Gruzewski had a game-high four majors from 13 disposals.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Box Hill at People First Stadium, Saturday April 13, 2.30pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Veteran Jack Gunston was busy in Box Hill's loss to Gold Coast on Saturday, kicking two goals from 17 disposals and nine marks.

Small forward Jack O'Sullivan also kicked two goals from 14 touches, and category B rookie Josh Bennetts kicked one from 22 disposals.

Harry Morrison kept himself in the frame for a senior recall with 21 disposals, seven tackles and five clearances, while former Cat Cooper Stephens also had 21 touches.

Jai Serong (15 disposals), Bodie Ryan (14) and Calsher Dear (11) all got involved, as did Ned Reeves with 18 hitouts.

Rookie Clay Tucker (eight touches, eight hitouts) and Bailey Macdonald (five disposals) were the only other senior-listed Hawks on the ground.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Casey at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday April 13, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

After Melbourne's tall forwards went quiet on Thursday night, Josh Schache picked a good time to shine for Casey in the Demons' 15-point win over Port Melbourne on Saturday.

The former Lion and Bulldog kicked three goals from seven marks and 15 disposals, while rookie medium forward Oliver Sestan also kicked three from his 20 touches, and fellow rookie Kynan Brown slotted three from 15 disposals and laid eight tackles.

Game on at Kinetic Starium.



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/NolOd6bxCK — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 13, 2024

Tom Fullarton was a little wayward but will also be in the conversation for a Demons debut after finishing with 2.4 from 21 disposals.

Bailey Laurie was the busiest for the winners with 24 disposals, 11 clearances and a massive 17 tackles, while rookie ruckman Will Verrall had 21 touches, 31 hitouts and six clearances.

Former Bulldog Lachie Hunter got plenty of it with 22 disposals, Daniel Turner kicked one goal from 14 touches and nine marks, Adam Tomlinson had 16 disposals, as did Andy Moniz-Wakefield.

Tall defender Jed Adams ended the game with nine disposals, while young key forward Matthew Jefferson had just four.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Brisbane at Arden Street Oval, Sunday April 14, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: West Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Waikerie, Sunday April 14, 2.10pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Port Adelaide's clash

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Richmond at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday April 13, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

It was a good day for the big men on Saturday as Samson Ryan and Sam Naismith starred for the Tigers in their 21-point loss to Werribee.

Ryan kicked four goals to put up his hand to fill the forward gap in Richmond's senior side, also finishing with 13 disposals seven marks and finding time on the ball for 17 hitouts.

Naismith had 38 hitouts and a whopping 11 clearances along with five tackles and 14 disposals.

Sam Banks slotted a goal from 16 disposals, while Judson Clarke also kicked one before limping from the ground.

Judson Clarke manages to launch it through despite being on one leg.



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/0SMZqAeAH1 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 13, 2024

Out-of-favour forward Noah Cumberland had his chances but finished with 0.3 from 14 disposals.

Kaleb Smith (16 disposals) and Matthew Coulthard (six disposals) were the only other senior-listed players from Richmond's injury-hit list.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Sandringham at Manuka Oval, Saturday April 13, 10.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

Arie Schoenmaker has continued his push for an AFL debut, with the 2023 draftee picking up 31 touches as well as a goal in Sandringham's 46-point loss to the Giants on Saturday.

Schoenmaker, a raking left-foot kick from Tasmania, led the way for the Zebras while Zak Jones responded to being dropped from the seniors with 29 disposals, five tackles and six clearances.

Learn More 01:49

Defender Dougal Howard had 18 disposals and nine marks as he looks to return to the senior side after a hamstring injury, while injury-plagued forward Jack Hayes kicked 1.2 from 14 touches along with six marks.

Lance Collard kicked two goals from just four touches, while Olli Hotton (17 disposals and a goal) also hit the scoreboard.

Learn More 06:00

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v East Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, Sunday April 14, 10am AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, Friday April 12, 4.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Caleb Daniel and James Harmes did their chances of recalls no harm with good performances in Footscray's 34-point win over Essendon.

Daniel had 26 disposals in Footscray's win at Marvel Stadium, while Harmes was busy with 34 touches, six clearances and a goal.

Learn More 01:48

Riley Garcia continues to push for a first game in 2024, gathering 35 disposals, five clearances and kicking a major.

Caleb Poulter (22 disposals) was busy, while Lachlan McNeil (17 disposals) had his chances but kicked 1.4.

Small forward Arthur Jones kicked three goals from his eight disposals and Charlie Clarke (12 disposals and a goal) was also solid.

Defenders Jedd Busslinger (21 disposals), Luke Cleary (18) and Alex Keath (18) were also in action.