After being moved back to defence for the Suns, Jack Lukosius has discussed where he sees himself playing in the coming weeks

Jack Lukosius celebrates during Gold Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE Gold Coast jigsaw could have Jack Lukosius slotting into defence for a little while longer.

Now into his sixth season, the 'Where will Lukosius play?' pre-season story has become a staple around the Suns, and just three games into Damien Hardwick's tenure, it's popped up again.

Following two matches as a forward, a position he kicked 39 goals from last season, the former No.2 draft pick was shifted to defence for the pre-bye loss to the Western Bulldogs.

The move allowed Gold Coast Academy graduate Jed Walter to debut alongside Ben King and Levi Casboult in a three-pronged tall forward setup.

Ahead of playing Greater Western Sydney at Mt Barker on Sunday, Lukosius said he expected to remain in defence, with the flexibility to float forward.

"'Dimma' is still trying to shape his system into what he sees … so wherever he wants me to play is where I'll be," the South Australian said.

Jack Lukosius kicks the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Adelaide in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm lucky enough to have strengths at either end, so whatever the team needs to win, I'll do.

"Jed's going to be a pretty good player for the club going forward … I can fill in spots around that."

Lukosius has one of the most damaging kicks at the Suns, able to cover long distances and willing to take risks where others hesitate.

He said looking up from the back half of the ground to see 195cm Walter ahead of him was a tantalising target.

"He's going to be a bit of a presence to kick to," Lukosius said.

"In Ballarat it was a bit windy and the game was not on our terms early, probably not an ideal start for him, but just his chase and pressure and when it's not perfect he'll find a way to get himself back in the game.

"He's going to be a great target to kick to going forward for the club."