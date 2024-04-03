Steven May has been put through a fitness test during Demons training

Steven May looks on during Melbourne's clash against Sydney in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE defender Steven May is on track to take on Adelaide in the Gather Round opener after being put through a fitness test at training on Wednesday morning.

May missed last week's win over Port Adelaide due to broken ribs, but the dual All-Australian backman is set to take on the Crows on Thursday night.

The 32-year-old moved freely during a light Dees training session, before engaging in tackling drills with forward Kade Chandler.

May looked comfortable and fit enough to take on the winless Crows as Melbourne eyes a fourth straight win.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, coach Simon Goodwin was confident May would be available.

May's return would be important for the Dees, with Marty Hore sidelined for up to a month due to a fractured thumb.

Chandler was testing his knee during Wednesday's session amid uncertainty over his fitness.

Jack Viney missed training due to illness, but the gun midfielder is expected to play.