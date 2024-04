Join Nat Edwards and Michael Whiting for AFL Daily

Jordan Dawson and Reilly O'Brien after Adelaide's loss to Fremantle in R3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The vibe in Adelaide ahead of Gather Round 2.0

- A deep dive into what's gone wrong for the Crows this year

- Steven May's 'staggering' recovery from broken rib

- The yo-yo formline of Eric Hipwood

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.