Our footy experts have made the call on round four

Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

ESSENDON'S win over St Kilda on Saturday has helped Gettable co-host Cal Twomey move within two points of the lead.

Twomey was our only expert to pick the Bombers and it has lifted him into a share of third place alongside Kane Cornes, Josh Gabelich and Michael Whiting. Damian Barrett still leads the way on 22 tips.

Gabelich is our only tipster picking the Western Bulldogs against unbeaten Geelong this weekend in a big Gather Round match-up, while six games are expected to go the way of the favourite.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Melbourne - 31 points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Carlton

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 22

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne - 16 points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Carlton

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 21

KANE CORNES

Melbourne - seven points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Carlton

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 20

JOSH GABELICH

Melbourne - 22 points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 20

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne - 12 points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Fremantle

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Last week: 6

Total: 20

MICHAEL WHITING

Melbourne – eight points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Carlton

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Last week: 4

Total: 20

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Adelaide - six points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Fremantle

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 19

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Adelaide - 17 points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Carlton

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Last week: 4

Total: 18

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne - 19 points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Carlton

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Last week: 4

Total: 18

MATTHEW LLOYD

Melbourne - nine points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Carlton

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Last week: 4

Total: 18

SARAH OLLE

Melbourne - 22 points

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Carlton

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Last week: 4

Total: 17

TOTALS

Adelaide 2-9 Melbourne

Brisbane 11-0 North Melbourne

Port Adelaide 11-0 Essendon

West Coast 0-11 Sydney

Fremantle 2-9 Carlton

Western Bulldogs 1-10 Geelong

Gold Coast 0-11 Greater Western Sydney

Richmond 0-11 St Kilda

Collingwood 11-0 Hawthorn