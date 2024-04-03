ESSENDON'S win over St Kilda on Saturday has helped Gettable co-host Cal Twomey move within two points of the lead.
Twomey was our only expert to pick the Bombers and it has lifted him into a share of third place alongside Kane Cornes, Josh Gabelich and Michael Whiting. Damian Barrett still leads the way on 22 tips.
Gabelich is our only tipster picking the Western Bulldogs against unbeaten Geelong this weekend in a big Gather Round match-up, while six games are expected to go the way of the favourite.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Melbourne - 31 points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Carlton
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 22
SARAH BLACK
Melbourne - 16 points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Carlton
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 21
KANE CORNES
Melbourne - seven points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Carlton
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 20
JOSH GABELICH
Melbourne - 22 points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 20
CALLUM TWOMEY
Melbourne - 12 points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Fremantle
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Last week: 6
Total: 20
MICHAEL WHITING
Melbourne – eight points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Carlton
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Last week: 4
Total: 20
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Adelaide - six points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Fremantle
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 19
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Adelaide - 17 points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Carlton
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Last week: 4
Total: 18
NAT EDWARDS
Melbourne - 19 points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Carlton
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Last week: 4
Total: 18
MATTHEW LLOYD
Melbourne - nine points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Carlton
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Last week: 4
Total: 18
SARAH OLLE
Melbourne - 22 points
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Carlton
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Last week: 4
Total: 17
TOTALS
Adelaide 2-9 Melbourne
Brisbane 11-0 North Melbourne
Port Adelaide 11-0 Essendon
West Coast 0-11 Sydney
Fremantle 2-9 Carlton
Western Bulldogs 1-10 Geelong
Gold Coast 0-11 Greater Western Sydney
Richmond 0-11 St Kilda
Collingwood 11-0 Hawthorn