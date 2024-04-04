The Bulldogs will regain Ed Richards for their meeting with the Cats

Ed Richards in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Hawthorn in the AAMI Community Series clash on March 2, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs will be boosted by the return of half-back Ed Richards for Gather Round, while small forward Cody Weightman has been cleared to face Geelong at Adelaide Oval.

Richards missed the Easter Sunday win over West Coast due to the concussion he suffered against Gold Coast in round two.

But after clearing the protocols and training with the main group at the Whitten Oval on Thursday, Richards will head to South Australia.

Weightman dislocated his elbow at Marvel Stadium in round three but was cleared of structural damage earlier this week, after playing out the game against the Eagles.

The 23-year-old has had issues with his elbow in the past and is set to wear an NBA-style sleeve to protect the area on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs aren't likely to make too many changes ahead of Gather Round, despite strong performances in the VFL by Rory Lobb, James Harmes and James O'Donnell.

Lobb lost his spot to former pick No.2 Sam Darcy after the big round one loss to Melbourne at the MCG, but the West Australian has since kicked nine goals across two games for Footscray, while splitting his time in the ruck.

Harmes was suspended in round two and then returned in the VFL last weekend, where he collected 33 disposals, six clearances and a goal against the Casey Demons.

O'Donnell was on track for round one during the pre-season but an ankle injury and concussion interrupted the end of his first summer at the kennel.

