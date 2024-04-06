THEY had to work for it, but Sydney has avoided a second shock loss in as many weeks, defeating winless West Coast by 26 points at Adelaide Hills on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles led at halftime following a five-goal second quarter, but the Swans corrected course in the second half to run out victors 15.14 (104) to 11.12 (78).
Taylor Adams kicked a goal in his first game in the red and white, while No.1 draft pick Harley Reid kicked his first career goal.
The Eagles' loss was compounded by injuries to Luke Edwards (hamstring) and Ryan Maric (ribs), the latter being taken to hospital during the match.
WEST COAST 2.0 7.6 8.7 11.12 (78)
SYDNEY 3.5 6.7 10.10 15.14 (104)
GOALS
West Coast: Waterman 2, Cripps 2, Reid, Long, Hunt, Petruccelle, Maric, J.Williams, Kelly
Sydney: McDonald 2, Gulden 2, Hayward 2, Heeney 2, Amartey 2, Adams, Fox, Warner, McLean, Roberts
BEST
West Coast: Duggan, Yeo, B.Williams, Waterman
Sydney: Gulden, Heeney, Warner, Grundy
INJURIES
West Coast: Luke Edwards (hamstring), Ryan Maric (ribs)
Sydney: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
West Coast: Loch Rawlinson (replaced Luke Edwards in the second quarter)
Sydney: Caleb Mitchell (replaced Taylor Adams in the fourth quarter)
Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Hills