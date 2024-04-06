Sydney has overcome a strong second quarter from West Coast to win by 26 points

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THEY had to work for it, but Sydney has avoided a second shock loss in as many weeks, defeating winless West Coast by 26 points at Adelaide Hills on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles led at halftime following a five-goal second quarter, but the Swans corrected course in the second half to run out victors 15.14 (104) to 11.12 (78).

Taylor Adams kicked a goal in his first game in the red and white, while No.1 draft pick Harley Reid kicked his first career goal.

The Eagles' loss was compounded by injuries to Luke Edwards (hamstring) and Ryan Maric (ribs), the latter being taken to hospital during the match.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:41 Harley strikes gold with first AFL goal No.1 pick Harley Reid bursts out of a tackle at top speed and snaps home his first major in the big league

00:33 Terrific Adams puts through first goal in new colours Taylor Adams nails this superb effort to notch his maiden major for the Swans

00:45 Silky Warner drills typical ripping runner Chad Warner delivers this superb finish on the burst heading into half-time

00:55 Williams’ quick snap keeps Eagles in range Jack Williams ends a run of Swans’ goals with this major during the third term

00:33 Roberts goes big to extend Swans’ lead Matt Roberts launches this long-range bomb early in the final term

WEST COAST 2.0 7.6 8.7 11.12 (78)

SYDNEY 3.5 6.7 10.10 15.14 (104)

GOALS

West Coast: Waterman 2, Cripps 2, Reid, Long, Hunt, Petruccelle, Maric, J.Williams, Kelly

Sydney: McDonald 2, Gulden 2, Hayward 2, Heeney 2, Amartey 2, Adams, Fox, Warner, McLean, Roberts

BEST

West Coast: Duggan, Yeo, B.Williams, Waterman

Sydney: Gulden, Heeney, Warner, Grundy

INJURIES

West Coast: Luke Edwards (hamstring), Ryan Maric (ribs)

Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Loch Rawlinson (replaced Luke Edwards in the second quarter)

Sydney: Caleb Mitchell (replaced Taylor Adams in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Hills