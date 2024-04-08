Pies, Swans on a bye and it's back to best 18 scoring in Fantasy Classic

James Jordon in action during Sydney's clash against Collingwood in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER a full round of footy, Gather Round style, The Traders moved up the rankings and are knuckling down to make some big moves for the next two weeks of byes.

Collingwood and Sydney players will be taking a spell with Nick Daicos, Brodie Grundy and Isaac Heeney the most popular premiums putting their feet up. The advice is to hold, but it is time for James Jordon to go.

While the former Dee has made $112k, his cash generation stalled after scoring back-to-back 60s. The best move is to trade to Sam Flanders, but is Dayne Zorko an option?

Roy, Calvin and Warnie discuss all the possible trade options for round five which includes Gold Coast rookie Sam Clohesy as the key player to grab at $253k in a downgrade. He scored 95 and grabbed votes in the Michael Barlow Medal for the Cash Cow of the Year. You could also consider Charlie Comben at $387k. The Fantasy FWD played in defence for the Roos and will make some quick cash following his 107.

The Traders answer plenty of questions while discussing their trade plans and all the news out of Gather Round.

In this episode …

1:00 - Warnie took a few more bites of the elephant.

3:50 - Calvin doesn't have any player in the top five ranked Fantasy players.

7:15 - Tom Green only scored 88 this week.

9:45 - With more than 20 minutes on the bench in the last quarter, Massimo D'Ambrosio gets Warnie's negative three.

14:00 - Jeremy Sharp got the five votes in the Michael Barlow Medal after racking up a ton.

18:30 - The Bulldogs' sub duo of Jack Macrae and Caleb Daniel were Warnie's first two forwards selected in Draft.

21:00 - Which bye players do you hold and trade?

25:15 - "James Jordon to Sam Flanders" is the ideal trade this week" ... but what is Roy's flag?

29:00 - Gold Coast rookie Sam Clohesy is almost the must-have of the week.

36:00 - Is there a worry with Rowan Marshall after Ross Lyon's comments?

41:00 - Charlie Comben is an option under $400k after scoring 107.

44:30 - Most traded players and The Traders' early moves are revealed.

49:10 - "I cannot tick off Jeremy McGovern".

56:00 - Calvin suggests Touk Miller is an under-priced premium.

58:30 - Jordan Clark has been a great player this year with his 90 scores every week.

59:10 - Can we trade a gun rookie?

