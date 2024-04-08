Connor Rozee celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide pair Connor Rozee and Jason Horne-Francis have picked up 18 coaches votes between them from their dominant performance against Essendon, while Sydney's Isaac Heeney has opened up a staggering 16-vote lead at the top of the standings.

Rozee picked up 10 votes for his masterclass against the Bombers on Friday night, while Horne-Francis was given eight votes.

Christian Petracca, Shai Bolton and Jordan De Goey also picked up a perfect 10 votes each from the weekend's round of games.

Heeney and Errol Gulden split the votes in Sydney's win over West Coast, with each picking up nine. It has taken Heeney to 41 votes from five games this season, 16 ahead of Petracca in second spot, with the Swans to have a bye this weekend.

Heeney is only the fourth man since 2006 to poll more than 40 votes from his first five games of the season, joining Gary Ablett jnr in 2009, Nat Fyfe in 2015 and Lachie Neale in 2020.

In a good omen for Heeney, those three men went on to win the Brownlow Medal that season.

Adelaide v Melbourne

10 Christian Petracca (MELB)
5 Judd McVee (MELB)
5 Jake Soligo (ADEL)
4 Max Gawn (MELB)
3 Jake Lever (MELB)
3 Steven May (MELB)

Brisbane v North Melbourne

8 Lachie Neale (BL)
7 Joe Daniher (BL)
7 Josh Dunkley (BL)
6 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
2 Dayne Zorko (BL)

Port Adelaide v Essendon

10 Connor Rozee (PORT)
8 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
6 Ivan Soldo (PORT)
3 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)
2 Zak Butters (PORT)
1 Ben McKay (ESS)

West Coast v Sydney

9 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
9 Errol Gulden (SYD)
6 Elliot Yeo (WCE)
3 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)
2 Liam Duggan (WCE)
1 Jayden Hunt (WCE)

Fremantle v Carlton

8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
5 Hayden Young (FRE)
4 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
4 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
4 Jordan Clark (FRE)
3 Caleb Serong (FRE)
1 James Aish (FRE)
1 Luke Ryan (FRE)

Western Bulldogs v Geelong

9 Tom Liberatore (WB)
9 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
5 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
5 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
2 Liam Jones (WB)

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney

8 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
8 Mac Andrew (GCFC)
8 Toby Greene (GWS)
3 Sam Flanders (GCFC)
2 Harry Himmelberg (GWS)
1 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

Richmond v St Kilda

10 Shai Bolton (RICH)
7 Jack Steele (STK)
4 Dustin Martin (RICH)
3 Jack Sinclair (STK)
2 Josh Battle (STK)
2 Bradley Hill (STK)
1 Tim Taranto (RICH)
1 Callum Wilkie (STK)

Collingwood v Hawthorn

10 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
6 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
4 Tom Mitchell (COLL)
3 Josh Daicos (COLL)
3 Karl Amon (HAW)
2 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
1 John Noble (COLL)
1 Billy Frampton (COLL)

LEADERBOARD

41 Isaac Heeney SYD
25 Christian Petracca MELB
24 Connor Rozee PORT
23 Harry McKay CARL
21 Tom Green GWS
21 Max Gawn MELB
21 Caleb Serong FRE
20 Errol Gulden SYD
19 Zak Butters PORT
19 Matt Rowell GCFC
18 Shai Bolton RICH
17 Gryan Miers GEEL
17 Lachie Neale BL
16 Luke Jackson FRE
15 Marcus Bontempelli WB
15 Jesse Hogan GWS
15 Jack Steele STK
14 Sam Taylor GWS
14 Nick Vlastuin RICH
14 Hayden Young FRE