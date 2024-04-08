The coaches' votes are in for the round four games

Connor Rozee celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide pair Connor Rozee and Jason Horne-Francis have picked up 18 coaches votes between them from their dominant performance against Essendon, while Sydney's Isaac Heeney has opened up a staggering 16-vote lead at the top of the standings.

Rozee picked up 10 votes for his masterclass against the Bombers on Friday night, while Horne-Francis was given eight votes.

Christian Petracca, Shai Bolton and Jordan De Goey also picked up a perfect 10 votes each from the weekend's round of games.

Heeney and Errol Gulden split the votes in Sydney's win over West Coast, with each picking up nine. It has taken Heeney to 41 votes from five games this season, 16 ahead of Petracca in second spot, with the Swans to have a bye this weekend.

Heeney is only the fourth man since 2006 to poll more than 40 votes from his first five games of the season, joining Gary Ablett jnr in 2009, Nat Fyfe in 2015 and Lachie Neale in 2020.

In a good omen for Heeney, those three men went on to win the Brownlow Medal that season.

Adelaide v Melbourne

10 Christian Petracca (MELB)

5 Judd McVee (MELB)

5 Jake Soligo (ADEL)

4 Max Gawn (MELB)

3 Jake Lever (MELB)

3 Steven May (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Rankine revs up home crowd with early stunner Izak Rankine produces his side’s first goal of the game with this typically classy finish

00:21 Crows skipper reels in high-flying ripper Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson takes a beautiful hanger on the wing

00:42 Petracca all poise after Dee’s diving smother Christian Petracca conjures a terrific snap after a superb effort from teammate Tom Sparrow

00:34 Pickett in hot water after clipping Crow high Kysaiah Pickett may find himself in MRO trouble after collecting Jake Soligo late

00:59 Fritsch starts firing fast in quick hat-trick Bayley Fritsch begins to heat up in the third term with a trio of goals

06:28 Highlights: Adelaide v Melbourne The Crows and Demons clash in round four

01:01 Lockdown leaders: May and Lever shut the gate Steven May and Jake Lever prove why they’re one of the most feared defensive duos with another formidable display

05:54 Full post-match, R4: Demons Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round four’s match against Adelaide

08:36 Full post-match, R4: Crows Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round four’s match against Melbourne

14:02 Mini-Match: Adelaide v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Crows and Demons clash in round four

Brisbane v North Melbourne

8 Lachie Neale (BL)

7 Joe Daniher (BL)

7 Josh Dunkley (BL)

6 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

2 Dayne Zorko (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Charlie needs less than a minute to go to work The Lions get off to a flyer as livewire Charlie Cameron conjures a flashy opener

00:34 Zorko the magician appears from nowhere Dayne Zorko is elated with his work after flashing through for a dazzling soccer goal

00:41 Greenwood gold gives Roos one to enjoy Hugh Greenwood is pumped up after providing a much-needed major for his side

00:37 Curtis makes these magic dribblers look easy Paul Curtis adds another stunning goal to his highlights reel with this super finish along the ground

00:32 Joe show continues with double feature Brisbane piles on more pain as Joe Daniher produces a pair of goals to bring his tally up to four

00:38 Cameron doesn’t miss snaps like these Charlie Cameron always knows where the big sticks are with this super finish

00:36 Hang-time Hippy back in business Eric Hipwood responds to recent criticism with a nice hanger to go alongside his three goals

06:01 Highlights: Brisbane v North Melbourne The Lions and Kangaroos clash in round four

01:33 Daniher’s dynamic five fuels the fire Joe Daniher stands tallest in his side’s dominant win with a five-goal haul

09:51 Full post-match, R4: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round four’s match against Brisbane

08:30 Full post-match, R4: Lions Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round four’s match against North Melbourne

14:04 Mini-Match: Brisbane v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Lions and Kangaroos clash in round four

Port Adelaide v Essendon

10 Connor Rozee (PORT)

8 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

6 Ivan Soldo (PORT)

3 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)

2 Zak Butters (PORT)

1 Ben McKay (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Rozee does it all with sharpest of skills Connor Rozee smothers Darcy Parish's kick and gives a second effort to follow up with a clean finish

00:32 Gresham impresses with early double Essendon recruit Jade Gresham gets off to an impressive start to the match with two quick goals

00:23 Pressure no problem for spinning Rioli Willie Rioli kicks a snap goal as he's being spun in a tackle by Essendon's Mason Redman

00:41 Butters bursts with speed and Finlayson finishes with class Zak Butters runs out of the centre with pace before Jeremy Finlayson crumbs the pack and snaps a great goal

02:11 Captain Rozee runs rings around Bombers in memorable outing Power skipper Connor Rozee simply could not be stopped around the ground in an impressive three-goal outing

06:14 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Essendon The Power and Bombers clash in round four

06:23 Full post-match, R4: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round four’s match against Essendon

07:35 Full post-match, R4: Bombers Watch Essendon’s press conference after round four’s match against Port Adelaide

14:27 Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Essendon Extended highlights of the Power and Bombers clash in round four

West Coast v Sydney

9 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

9 Errol Gulden (SYD)

6 Elliot Yeo (WCE)

3 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)

2 Liam Duggan (WCE)

1 Jayden Hunt (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:41 Harley strikes gold with first AFL goal No.1 pick Harley Reid bursts out of a tackle at top speed and snaps home his first major in the big league

00:33 Terrific Adams puts through first goal in new colours Taylor Adams nails this superb effort to notch his maiden major for the Swans

00:45 Silky Warner drills typical ripping runner Chad Warner delivers this superb finish on the burst heading into half-time

00:55 Williams catches snap perfectly as Eagles come again Jack Williams ends a run of Swans goals with this splendid major during the third term

00:33 Roberts releases hometown gem as Swans swim away Matt Roberts launches this long-range bomb early in the final term as the Swans look back in control

06:20 Highlights: West Coast v Sydney The Eagles and Swans clash in round four

01:01 Harley hype real with fend-off masterclass Harley Reid showcases his highly-regarded ability to break through a tackle with this powerful outing against Sydney

06:51 Full post-match, R4: Eagles Watch West Coast’s press conference after round four’s match against Sydney

04:37 Full post-match, R4: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after round four’s match against West Coast

14:04 Mini-Match: West Coast v Sydney Extended highlights of the Eagles and Swans clash in round four

Fremantle v Carlton

8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

5 Hayden Young (FRE)

4 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

4 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

4 Jordan Clark (FRE)

3 Caleb Serong (FRE)

1 James Aish (FRE)

1 Luke Ryan (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:46 Crafty Cerra's opening treat against former club Adam Cerra nails this brilliant snap to open his side’s account

00:32 Captain Cripps provides special newborn celebration Patrick Cripps celebrates the birth of his daughter Koda after nailing this set shot

00:38 Tempers flare after Fogarty spoil goes wrong Lachie Fogarty gives away a 50m penalty after this clash with Nathan Fyfe

00:50 Sharp snap snatches back lead to set up epic ending Jeremy Sharp edges the Dockers ahead with this clever major late in the final term

04:00 Last two mins: Blues pinch late win in dramatic finish The thrilling final moments between Fremantle and Carlton in round four

06:39 Highlights: Fremantle v Carlton The Dockers and Blues clash in round four

06:54 Full post-match, R4: Dockers Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round four’s match against Carlton

09:06 Full post-match, R4: Blues Watch Carlton’s press conference after round four’s match against Fremantle

13:36 Mini-Match: Fremantle v Carlton Extended highlights of the Dockers and Blues clash in round four

Western Bulldogs v Geelong

9 Tom Liberatore (WB)

9 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

5 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

5 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

2 Liam Jones (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:41 Bowes brilliance delivers opening major Jack Bowes shows poise and class to kick the first goal of the match

00:33 Cats steal back lead with end-to-end masterclass Zach Guthrie gets himself on the scoresheet after being on the end of a brilliant Geelong link-up

00:33 Sanders loses his bearings with run towards Cats goal Ryley Sanders shows plenty of dash before realising he's running in the wrong direction

00:37 Holmes hits one home from beyond the arc Max Holmes shows pace and power to kick his first major of the game

00:29 Superb Bont assist keeps Dogs within touch Rhylee West kicks his first goal for the match after a brilliant handball from his skipper

00:42 Unrelenting Cats extend their lead through Stengle Tyson Stengle capitalises on Geelong's forward-half pressure to kick his fourth major

00:36 Composed Treloar sets up grandstand finish Adam Treloar kicks a brilliant goal on the run to bring the Dogs right back

03:55 Last two mins: Cats squeak home in final-term thriller The thrilling final moments between Geelong and Western Bulldogs in round four

06:33 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Geelong The Bulldogs and Cats clash in round four

11:54 Full post-match, R4: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round four’s match against Geelong

09:33 Full post-match, R4: Cats Watch Geelong’s press conference after round four’s match against Western Bulldogs

14:44 Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Geelong Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Cats clash in round four

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney

8 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

8 Mac Andrew (GCFC)

8 Toby Greene (GWS)

3 Sam Flanders (GCFC)

2 Harry Himmelberg (GWS)

1 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Greene sets the scene with typically classy opener GWS skipper Toby Greene bursts forward with pace and nails the game’s first goal

00:45 Jed jubilation: Hyped youngster kicks first AFL goal Suns key forward Jed Walter gets surrounded by teammates after nailing his maiden major in the big league

00:56 Toby's tough tackle gets Sun fired up, MRO scrutiny looms Toby Greene takes down Mac Andrew in a fiery tackle before the agile defender retaliates

00:32 Rosas blooms bright with sparkling snap Malcolm Rosas jnr delivers an absolute beauty as the Suns continue to pile on pressure

00:42 Greene’s magical give-and-go steals the show Toby Greene pulls off a mesmerising move with Brent Daniels to cap off a gutsy victory

06:25 Highlights: Gold Coast v GWS The Suns and Giants clash in round four

01:51 Giants skipper plays a ripper with fantastic five GWS captain Toby Greene outshines the Suns with an impressive five-goal haul

06:19 Full post-match, R4: Suns Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round four’s match against GWS

04:54 Full post-match, R4: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after round four’s match against Gold Coast

14:00 Mini-Match: Gold Coast v GWS Extended highlights of the Suns and Giants clash in round four

Richmond v St Kilda

10 Shai Bolton (RICH)

7 Jack Steele (STK)

4 Dustin Martin (RICH)

3 Jack Sinclair (STK)

2 Josh Battle (STK)

2 Bradley Hill (STK)

1 Tim Taranto (RICH)

1 Callum Wilkie (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:34 Shai swoops and shoots with typical magic Shai Bolton roves the loose ball and threads the eye of the needle from the boundary

00:38 Tiges go end-to-end in a flash to start with a splash Shai Bolton finishes off a slick Richmond goal to continue its first-term dominance

00:30 Higgins finally drills Saints' first after Wanganeen-Milera class Jack Higgins converts a quick rebound set up by Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera to put St Kilda on the board

00:30 Vlastuin dangerous tackle leads to Wilson soccer finish Nick Vlastuin is penalised for a dangerous tackle before Darcy Wilson dribbles through a clever major

00:38 Maurice's bullet tackle leads to Bolton boundary brilliance Shai Bolton bounces through an ice-cool finish from the pocket after Maurice Rioli's sensational rundown tackle

00:32 King's outrageous bender defies physics to stun Norwood crowd Max King slots an insane snap from the tightest of angles to put St Kilda in front

00:34 Shai's super tap sets up Sonsie's quick-smart dribbler Tyler Sonsie drills through a slick goal after Shai Bolton's clever assist

06:29 Highlights: Richmond v St Kilda The Tigers and Saints clash in round four

09:29 Full post-match, R4: Saints Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round four’s match against Richmond

06:51 Full post-match, R4: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after round four’s match against St Kilda

13:04 Mini-Match: Richmond v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Tigers and Saints clash in round four

Collingwood v Hawthorn

10 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

6 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

4 Tom Mitchell (COLL)

3 Josh Daicos (COLL)

3 Karl Amon (HAW)

2 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

1 John Noble (COLL)

1 Billy Frampton (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:27 Ginnivan’s first possession gets crowd chirping Jack Ginnivan receives a mixed reaction after earning his first touch against his former club

00:45 Electric Elliott mark continues hot Pies’ start Jamie Elliott reels in a super grab and makes no mistake with the set shot

00:56 Ginnivan's cheeky celebration after free kick sparks Pies scuffle Jack Ginnivan receives a free kick for a high tackle and follows up with a huge goal and celebration against his former side

00:37 Revved-up Ramsden rams home first AFL goal Exciting Hawks ruckman Max Ramsden gets swarmed by teammates following his first major in the big league

00:45 Bobby bedazzles with epic footwork and assist Bobby Hill dances around his opponents for fun before setting up a stunning goal for Will Hoskin-Elliott

00:37 Big blow for Pies with Pendles ruled out Collingwood gets dealt an injury headache with club champion Scott Pendlebury finished for the day after this brutal contest

00:38 Moore’s mega mark gets Hawks fans on their feet Hawthorn’s Dylan Moore holds onto a big grab with his namesake Darcy Moore coming hard the other way

00:56 Hardwick heating up fast in genius forward switch Blake Hardwick is playing like a man possessed after being shifted forward by coach Sam Mitchell

04:14 Last two mins: Pies survive scare from mighty fighting Hawks Watch the thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Hawthorn in round four

06:42 Highlights: Collingwood v Hawthorn The Magpies and Hawks clash in round four

02:47 The Ginni reunion did not disappoint Check out all the best moments and drama from Jack Ginnivan’s much-anticipated clash with his former side

08:29 Full post-match, R4: Magpies Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round four’s match against Hawthorn

08:12 Full post-match, R4: Hawks Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round four’s match against Collingwood

14:49 Mini-Match: Collingwood v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Magpies and Hawks clash in round four

LEADERBOARD

41 Isaac Heeney SYD

25 Christian Petracca MELB

24 Connor Rozee PORT

23 Harry McKay CARL

21 Tom Green GWS

21 Max Gawn MELB

21 Caleb Serong FRE

20 Errol Gulden SYD

19 Zak Butters PORT

19 Matt Rowell GCFC

18 Shai Bolton RICH

17 Gryan Miers GEEL

17 Lachie Neale BL

16 Luke Jackson FRE

15 Marcus Bontempelli WB

15 Jesse Hogan GWS

15 Jack Steele STK

14 Sam Taylor GWS

14 Nick Vlastuin RICH

14 Hayden Young FRE