The Demons are challenging the one-game suspension handed to Kysaiah Pickett

Kysaiah Pickett in action during the R4 match between Melbourne and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on April 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE will challenge forward Kysaiah Pickett's one-match ban at the Tribunal, while Carlton has accepted Lachie Fogarty's suspension.

Pickett was offered a one-game suspension for his bump on Jake Soligo during the Demons' win over Adelaide on Thursday night.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct with high contact and medium impact, triggering the ban.

But the Demons announced on Monday they would be challenging the suspension at the Tribunal.

If successful, Pickett will be available to face Brisbane at the MCG on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Blues have decided to accept Fogarty's ban for striking Fremantle star Nat Fyfe.

He will miss Carlton's clash against Adelaide on Saturday.