The Match Review findings for Sunday's round four games are in

Toby Greene during GWS's match against Gold Coast in R4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney skipper Toby Greene is free to play St Kilda this weekend after he was cleared for his tackle on Gold Coast's Mac Andrew on Sunday.

Greene was expected to come under scrutiny for the tackle on Andrew, which sparked a scuffle and led to the Giants skipper receiving a reversed free kick.

Learn More 00:56

But the incident was not referenced in the Match Review Officer's report that was released on Monday.

The only sanction from Sunday's games was Richmond's Nick Vlastuin receiving a $3750 fine, which can be reduced to $2500 with an early plea, for rough conduct on St Kilda's Dan Butler.