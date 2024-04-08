Sam Darcy has been named the Rising Star for round four

Sam Darcy celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Geelong in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs young gun Sam Darcy has landed the round four Rising Star nomination after his three-goal haul against Geelong on Saturday night.

Darcy impressed in his 10th AFL game during Gather Round, kicking three goals in the Bulldogs' four-point loss at Adelaide Oval.

The son of a gun also had 12 disposals, four tackles, eight hitouts and five score involvements in just 55 per cent time on ground.

Darcy's nomination marks a second straight for the Bulldogs after Harvey Gallagher in round three.

Learn More 01:09

The Bulldogs finished strongly on Saturday night but were unable to overrun the Cats, slipping to a 2-2 win-loss record.

They take on Essendon (2-2) at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

2024 Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Matt Roberts (Sydney)

Round one: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

Round two: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

Round three: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)

Round four: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)