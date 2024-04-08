WESTERN Bulldogs young gun Sam Darcy has landed the round four Rising Star nomination after his three-goal haul against Geelong on Saturday night.
Darcy impressed in his 10th AFL game during Gather Round, kicking three goals in the Bulldogs' four-point loss at Adelaide Oval.
The son of a gun also had 12 disposals, four tackles, eight hitouts and five score involvements in just 55 per cent time on ground.
Darcy's nomination marks a second straight for the Bulldogs after Harvey Gallagher in round three.
The Bulldogs finished strongly on Saturday night but were unable to overrun the Cats, slipping to a 2-2 win-loss record.
They take on Essendon (2-2) at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.
2024 Rising Star nominees
Opening Round: Matt Roberts (Sydney)
Round one: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)
Round two: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)
Round three: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)
Round four: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)