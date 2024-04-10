Join Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge for this week's episode of Gettable

Tom De Koning in action during the R4 match between Fremantle and Carlton at Adelaide Oval on April 6, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WHO ARE the pre-agents to watch in 2024?

On this week's episode of AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable, co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge look at this year's pre-agents and why they have become so important for clubs around the competition.

There's a big update on a North Melbourne pre-agent about to re-sign, plus further contract news on a Sydney gun and the star Giant who is attracting interest from a host of clubs across the League.

Watch Gettable live on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.