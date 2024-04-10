WHO ARE the pre-agents to watch in 2024?
On this week's episode of AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable, co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge look at this year's pre-agents and why they have become so important for clubs around the competition.
There's a big update on a North Melbourne pre-agent about to re-sign, plus further contract news on a Sydney gun and the star Giant who is attracting interest from a host of clubs across the League.
Watch Gettable live on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.