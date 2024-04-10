Richmond has made Harley Reid a focus ahead of the clash with West Coast this week, highlighting the first-year star's strengths in a video session

Dustin Martin and Harley Reid. Pictures: AFL Photos

HARLEY Reid's eye-catching show of brute strength in just his fourth AFL game has Richmond superstar Dustin Martin and teammates on high alert ahead of their clash with West Coast.

No.1 draft pick Reid made fending off tackles his trademark throughout an outstanding junior career, drawing early comparisons with Martin.

And he brought that talent to the big league during Gather Round.

The 18-year-old Eagle's impressive display against Sydney at Mount Barker included 18 disposals, four clearances, seven tackles, six score involvements and two goal assists.

But it was his ability to brush off would-be tacklers that really stood out.

Reid shrugged a total of seven Swans opponents, including one in a passage of play that led to his first senior goal with a classy snap in the opening term.

Learn More 01:01

The tally of seven broken tackles fell just one short of the all-time record held by Martin and North Melbourne's Luke Davies-Uniacke.

Richmond star Shai Bolton revealed Reid's powerful performance was highlighted in a video session at Punt Road this week in a preparation for Sunday's clash at Optus Stadium.

"You can see how strong he is - a lot of people compare him to Dusty (Martin)," Bolton said.

"It will be just good to play against him. I'll be on him in the midfield now and then, so we'll see how we go."

The prospect of Reid going head-to-head with Martin is a tantalising one.

"Dusty's just excited to play football and he just plays the way he wants to play, but he's obviously aware of (Reid's strength)," Bolton said.

"We've seen him play and we've watched vision today, but it would be a good match-up I reckon."

Dustin Martin fends off Nick Daicos during the R8 match between Richmond and Collingwood at the MCG on May 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Bolton was asked how he would go about laying a tackle on Reid.

"I'll just have to duck under his arm," he said.

"Hopefully if I do tackle him he doesn't palm me, but we'll see how we go."

Bolton starred in a pair of comfortable Richmond wins over West Coast last year, picking up three Brownlow Medal votes in both rounds eight and 18.

The West Australian product also polled two votes against Fremantle on the Tigers' other trip to Perth in 2023.

He has been outstanding again this season and looms as a potential match-winner after dazzling with four goals in Richmond's narrow loss to St Kilda last week.

Learn More 00:34

"It's just good to play in front of all my family and all the Richmond fans back in WA," Bolton said.

"That's the best thing about it - playing in front of family and friends."