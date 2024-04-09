Scott Pendlebury is hurt during Collingwood's clash against Hawthorn in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Lachlan Murphy Knee 2-4 weeks
Nick Murray Knee 6-8 weeks
Patrick Parnell Shoulder TBC
Harry Schoenberg Achilles 1 week
Rory Sloane Eye TBC
Riley Thilthorpe Knee 3 months
Early prognosis

Parnell subluxed a shoulder against Melbourne and was able to play out the game, but he will now have a stint on the sidelines as the Crows weight up treatment options, one of which involves surgery. The Crows said he had experienced issues with the shoulder through the pre-season. Schoenberg is ahead of schedule in his return from Achilles tendon surgery and on track to play managed minutes in the SANFL next week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Will Ashcroft Knee TBC
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee TBC
Carter Michael Knee 5 weeks
Conor McKenna Hamstring 1 week
Zane Zakostelsky Groin 3-4 weeks
Early prognosis

Good news for the Lions with co-captain Lachie Neale (ankle) and dynamic forward Zac Bailey (ankle) both given the green light to play on Thursday night against Melbourne. Hawthorn recruit Brandon Ryan (toe) has also overcome injury and is available to play his first VFL game of the season. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite
David Cuningham Calf 1-2 weeks
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Lachie Fogarty Wrist TBC
Elijah Hollands Adductor Test
Caleb Marchbank Back Test
Jack Martin Hamstring 4-5 weeks
Alex Mirkov Conditioning Indefinite
Jesse Motlop Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Sam Walsh Back Test
Early prognosis

The Blues hope to regain Walsh for this Saturday's clash against the Crows, but he will need to complete training this week. Fogarty will miss some time, having fractured his wrist in an incident that also saw him cop a one-match suspension. Hollands and Marchbank will face fitness tests later this week, the latter having developed a back injury while progressing through the AFL's concussion protocols. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry DeMattia Finger 3-5 weeks
Josh Eyre Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Nathan Kreuger Calf 2-4 weeks
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Nathan Murphy Concussion TBC
Scott Pendlebury Ribs Test
Oscar Steene Concussion Test
Early prognosis

Pendlebury suffered a rib fracture against Hawthorn on Sunday and will be monitored across the bye ahead of the round six game against Port Adelaide. Kreuger will be sidelined for at least another fortnight after suffering another soft tissue issue. The tall utility had recovered from a hamstring injury when he strained his calf last week. Steene is still progressing through concussion protocols but likely to be available on Sunday. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot 9-10 weeks
Sam Durham Concussion Test
Matt Guelfi Calf 2 weeks
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Archie Perkins Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Zach Reid Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Jordan Ridley Quad 4-6 weeks
Will Setterfield Knee 2-3 weeks
Dylan Shiel Oblique strain Test
Tex Wanganeen Foot Test
Peter Wright Suspension Round 7
Early prognosis

Soft-tissue injuries are beginning to haunt the Bombers again, with Perkins ruled out for up to a month. In a massive blow, important defender Ridley will be sidelined for another extended period after a recurrence of his quad injury. Setterfield is sidelined again after re-injuring his knee, while Reid and Guelfi are still weeks away. Shiel and Wanganeen are set to return from their respective injuries in the VFL this week. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Brennan Cox Hamstring 9-11 weeks
Sean Darcy Knee Test
Michael Frederick Hamstring 1 week
Odin Jones Concussion TBC
Sebit Kuek Knee Season
Oscar McDonald Knee 15-19 weeks
Sam Sturt Hamstring Test
Sam Switkowski Calf Test
Pat Voss Calf 1 week
Corey Wagner Calf 1 week
Conrad Williams Foot 2-3 weeks
Karl Worner Concussion Test
Early prognosis

Frederick has a "very low-grade" hamstring strain that the club hopes won't keep him sidelined beyond this week. Switkowski played through a calf complaint against Carlton and the Dockers are positive about his prospects of facing Port Adelaide on Saturday night. Darcy will be assessed at Wednesday's main training and will be declared fit if he gets through the session unscathed. Voss has a minor calf complaint, while Worner and Jones have had very low-level symptoms as they get close to completing concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring Test
Mitch Edwards Back 3 weeks
Joe Furphy Ankle 2 weeks
Cam Guthrie Quad 2-4 weeks
Jake Kolodjashnij Quad Test
Zach Tuohy Ankle Test
Early prognosis

Dangerfield should be fit to take on the Roos on Sunday at GMHBA Stadium, while Gary Rohan is expected to take the field at some level for the first time his season after recovering from a back complaint that hampered his pre-season. Tuohy and Kolodjashnij played out the game against the Bulldogs and will be tested ahead of Sunday's clash. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sandy Brock Forearm 1 week
Jy Farrar Thumb 2 weeks
Lloyd Johnston Hamstring 2 weeks
Lachie Weller Knee 12+ weeks
Early prognosis

No new injuries for the Suns and getting closer to a full bill of health, bar Weller. Bailey Humphrey (shoulder) and Jarrod Witts (groin) got through their comeback matches strongly at the weekend. Brock took part in a light session on Tuesday. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Isaac Cumming Calf 3-4 weeks
Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite
James Leake Quad 3-5 weeks
Callan Ward Shoulder Test
Nathan Wardius Shin 3-5 weeks
Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful that Ward will return for Saturday's clash against the Saints, having resumed full contact training this week. Experienced ruck Braydon Preuss (back) made his return in a VFL practice match over the weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Blanck Knee Season
Luke Breust Groin 1-2 weeks
Will Day Foot 2 weeks
Denver Grainger-Barras Toe 5-6 weeks
Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring 1 week
Mitch Lewis Hamstring/knee 1-2 weeks
Will McCabe Back 9-11 weeks
Nick Watson Ankle 3-5 weeks
Chad Wingard Achilles 3 weeks
Early prognosis

Lewis and Breust will both miss this weekend’s trip to face Gold Coast in Queensland. Lewis has recovered from a hamstring strain but is now dealing with a knee issue. Jiath will return to full training this week and is expected to play at some level next weekend. Day is also closing in on a return from a stress fracture in his foot. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jake Bowey Collarbone 5-6 weeks
Marty Hore Thumb 2-3 weeks
Shane McAdam Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Jake Melksham Knee 10-12 weeks
Kysaiah Pickett Suspension Round 7
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles 4 weeks
Early prognosis

Young defender Daniel Turner has been passed fit after six weeks on the sidelines with a hip injury. Bowey integrated into non-contact training this week as he continues his recovery from a broken collarbone. Hore (thumb) and McAdam (hamstring) are on track to return within a month, while Spargo (Achilles) is still at least four weeks away. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Miller Bergman Jaw 2 weeks
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Riley Hardeman Concussion Test
Cooper Harvey Syndesmosis 4 weeks
Griffin Logue Knee 9-10 weeks
Early prognosis

The Kangas will regain Curtis Taylor (back) this weekend, while Hardeman is also expected to progress through the AFL's protocols. Logue is still a couple of months away from a return. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Travis Boak Back Test
Hugh Jackson Hip 9-11 weeks
Ollie Lord Knee/tibia 4-6 weeks
Tom McCallum Ankle 2-3 weeks
Early prognosis

Scans cleared Boak of major injury after his heavy collision during the second quarter of Friday night's win over Essendon, but the veteran will still need to be assessed throughout the week to determine his availability to face Fremantle. Ollie Wines has recovered from a hamstring injury after missing one match, while Sam Powell-Pepper is available after his suspension. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Noah Balta Knee 4-6 weeks
Jacob Bauer Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Mate Colina Back TBC - long term
Thomson Dow Ankle Test
Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Jack Graham Quad Test
Dylan Grimes Wrist Test
Jacob Hopper Knee 2-3 weeks
Tom Lynch Hamstring 10-12 weeks
Kane McAuliffe Ankle Test
Dion Prestia Hamstring 3 weeks
James Trezise Ankle 3-5 weeks
Early prognosis

Prestia's recovery time has been slashed from the expected five weeks to just three. Both Dow and McAuliffe tweaked their ankles during the loss to St Kilda, and will be tests to face West Coast, with Grimes in the same boat after failing to get up last week. The rehab timelines for Balta, Lynch, Bauer and Trezise remain unchanged. Liam Baker is available after serving a one-game suspension. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Allison Knee 3 weeks
Hunter Clark Calf 2-3 weeks
Brad Crouch Knee 4-5 weeks
Paddy Dow Knee 1 week
Liam Henry Hamstring 4-5 weeks
Dougal Howard Hamstring Test
Ben Paton Pectoral 3-4 weeks
Mason Wood Collarbone 3-4 weeks
James Van Es Ankle 2 weeks
Jimmy Webster Suspension Round 8
Early prognosis

Howard is set to be available this weekend after missing the start of the season due to a hamstring strain. Dow is closing in on a return to full fitness after a pre-season knee injury. Clark is still dealing with a lingering calf issue. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Arnold Back 8-9 weeks
Callum Mills Shoulder 8-9 weeks
Luke Parker Arm Test
Dane Rampe Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Angus Sheldrick Finger Test
Early prognosis

With no fresh injuries from the win over West Coast, the Swans head into the bye in reasonably good health. Parker could be back for the game against Gold Coast in round six, while Sheldrick should also be back to full fitness by then. Rampe will miss the Suns game but should be ready to face the Hawks in round seven or the Giants the week after. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oscar Allen Knee 7-8 weeks
Rhett Bazzo Groin 5-6 weeks
Coby Burgiel Appendix 1-2 weeks
Luke Edwards Hamstring Test
Matt Flynn Knee 5-6 weeks
Elijah Hewett Foot Post-bye
Ryan Maric Ribs Test
Archer Reid Knee 1-2 weeks
Early prognosis

Maric has taken part in some training this week after a crunching collision with Jack Darling, with the forward cleared of serious damage after he was taken to hospital as a precaution in Adelaide. Luke Edwards experienced hamstring tightness against the Swans but could be available this week. Tyler Brockman has completed concussion protocols to lock in his availability against Richmond. Burgiel has made rapid recent progress following an appendectomy. Dom Sheed and Jai Culley came off the injury list after completing managed WAFL minutes, with Liam Ryan to do the same this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Coffield Shoulder 10-12 weeks
Ryan Gardner Foot Test
Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Lachie Smith Knee 2-3 weeks
Early prognosis

Bailey Smith will tick off a big milestone this week when he runs for the first time on the AlterG treadmill, after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament at training in December. Lachie Smith suffered a minor knee injury in training over the weekend with the VFL squad and will be sidelined for at least a fortnight. - Josh Gabelich