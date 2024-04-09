Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Lachlan Murphy
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Harry Schoenberg
|Achilles
|1 week
|Rory Sloane
|Eye
|TBC
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|3 months
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Parnell subluxed a shoulder against Melbourne and was able to play out the game, but he will now have a stint on the sidelines as the Crows weight up treatment options, one of which involves surgery. The Crows said he had experienced issues with the shoulder through the pre-season. Schoenberg is ahead of schedule in his return from Achilles tendon surgery and on track to play managed minutes in the SANFL next week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|TBC
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|TBC
|Carter Michael
|Knee
|5 weeks
|Conor McKenna
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Zane Zakostelsky
|Groin
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Good news for the Lions with co-captain Lachie Neale (ankle) and dynamic forward Zac Bailey (ankle) both given the green light to play on Thursday night against Melbourne. Hawthorn recruit Brandon Ryan (toe) has also overcome injury and is available to play his first VFL game of the season. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Indefinite
|David Cuningham
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Fogarty
|Wrist
|TBC
|Elijah Hollands
|Adductor
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Back
|Test
|Jack Martin
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Alex Mirkov
|Conditioning
|Indefinite
|Jesse Motlop
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Walsh
|Back
|Test
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues hope to regain Walsh for this Saturday's clash against the Crows, but he will need to complete training this week. Fogarty will miss some time, having fractured his wrist in an incident that also saw him cop a one-match suspension. Hollands and Marchbank will face fitness tests later this week, the latter having developed a back injury while progressing through the AFL's concussion protocols. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry DeMattia
|Finger
|3-5 weeks
|Josh Eyre
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Nathan Murphy
|Concussion
|TBC
|Scott Pendlebury
|Ribs
|Test
|Oscar Steene
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Pendlebury suffered a rib fracture against Hawthorn on Sunday and will be monitored across the bye ahead of the round six game against Port Adelaide. Kreuger will be sidelined for at least another fortnight after suffering another soft tissue issue. The tall utility had recovered from a hamstring injury when he strained his calf last week. Steene is still progressing through concussion protocols but likely to be available on Sunday. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|9-10 weeks
|Sam Durham
|Concussion
|Test
|Matt Guelfi
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Archie Perkins
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Quad
|4-6 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Dylan Shiel
|Oblique strain
|Test
|Tex Wanganeen
|Foot
|Test
|Peter Wright
|Suspension
|Round 7
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Soft-tissue injuries are beginning to haunt the Bombers again, with Perkins ruled out for up to a month. In a massive blow, important defender Ridley will be sidelined for another extended period after a recurrence of his quad injury. Setterfield is sidelined again after re-injuring his knee, while Reid and Guelfi are still weeks away. Shiel and Wanganeen are set to return from their respective injuries in the VFL this week. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|9-11 weeks
|Sean Darcy
|Knee
|Test
|Michael Frederick
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Odin Jones
|Concussion
|TBC
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|15-19 weeks
|Sam Sturt
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Switkowski
|Calf
|Test
|Pat Voss
|Calf
|1 week
|Corey Wagner
|Calf
|1 week
|Conrad Williams
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Karl Worner
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Frederick has a "very low-grade" hamstring strain that the club hopes won't keep him sidelined beyond this week. Switkowski played through a calf complaint against Carlton and the Dockers are positive about his prospects of facing Port Adelaide on Saturday night. Darcy will be assessed at Wednesday's main training and will be declared fit if he gets through the session unscathed. Voss has a minor calf complaint, while Worner and Jones have had very low-level symptoms as they get close to completing concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|3 weeks
|Joe Furphy
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Cam Guthrie
|Quad
|2-4 weeks
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Quad
|Test
|Zach Tuohy
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Dangerfield should be fit to take on the Roos on Sunday at GMHBA Stadium, while Gary Rohan is expected to take the field at some level for the first time his season after recovering from a back complaint that hampered his pre-season. Tuohy and Kolodjashnij played out the game against the Bulldogs and will be tested ahead of Sunday's clash. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sandy Brock
|Forearm
|1 week
|Jy Farrar
|Thumb
|2 weeks
|Lloyd Johnston
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|12+ weeks
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
No new injuries for the Suns and getting closer to a full bill of health, bar Weller. Bailey Humphrey (shoulder) and Jarrod Witts (groin) got through their comeback matches strongly at the weekend. Brock took part in a light session on Tuesday. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Isaac Cumming
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Indefinite
|James Leake
|Quad
|3-5 weeks
|Callan Ward
|Shoulder
|Test
|Nathan Wardius
|Shin
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants are hopeful that Ward will return for Saturday's clash against the Saints, having resumed full contact training this week. Experienced ruck Braydon Preuss (back) made his return in a VFL practice match over the weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Luke Breust
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Will Day
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Toe
|5-6 weeks
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Mitch Lewis
|Hamstring/knee
|1-2 weeks
|Will McCabe
|Back
|9-11 weeks
|Nick Watson
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Chad Wingard
|Achilles
|3 weeks
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Lewis and Breust will both miss this weekend’s trip to face Gold Coast in Queensland. Lewis has recovered from a hamstring strain but is now dealing with a knee issue. Jiath will return to full training this week and is expected to play at some level next weekend. Day is also closing in on a return from a stress fracture in his foot. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Collarbone
|5-6 weeks
|Marty Hore
|Thumb
|2-3 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|10-12 weeks
|Kysaiah Pickett
|Suspension
|Round 7
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|4 weeks
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Young defender Daniel Turner has been passed fit after six weeks on the sidelines with a hip injury. Bowey integrated into non-contact training this week as he continues his recovery from a broken collarbone. Hore (thumb) and McAdam (hamstring) are on track to return within a month, while Spargo (Achilles) is still at least four weeks away. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miller Bergman
|Jaw
|2 weeks
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Riley Hardeman
|Concussion
|Test
|Cooper Harvey
|Syndesmosis
|4 weeks
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|9-10 weeks
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangas will regain Curtis Taylor (back) this weekend, while Hardeman is also expected to progress through the AFL's protocols. Logue is still a couple of months away from a return. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Travis Boak
|Back
|Test
|Hugh Jackson
|Hip
|9-11 weeks
|Ollie Lord
|Knee/tibia
|4-6 weeks
|Tom McCallum
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Scans cleared Boak of major injury after his heavy collision during the second quarter of Friday night's win over Essendon, but the veteran will still need to be assessed throughout the week to determine his availability to face Fremantle. Ollie Wines has recovered from a hamstring injury after missing one match, while Sam Powell-Pepper is available after his suspension. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Balta
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Jacob Bauer
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Thomson Dow
|Ankle
|Test
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Jack Graham
|Quad
|Test
|Dylan Grimes
|Wrist
|Test
|Jacob Hopper
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|10-12 weeks
|Kane McAuliffe
|Ankle
|Test
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|James Trezise
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Prestia's recovery time has been slashed from the expected five weeks to just three. Both Dow and McAuliffe tweaked their ankles during the loss to St Kilda, and will be tests to face West Coast, with Grimes in the same boat after failing to get up last week. The rehab timelines for Balta, Lynch, Bauer and Trezise remain unchanged. Liam Baker is available after serving a one-game suspension. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Paddy Dow
|Knee
|1 week
|Liam Henry
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ben Paton
|Pectoral
|3-4 weeks
|Mason Wood
|Collarbone
|3-4 weeks
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Jimmy Webster
|Suspension
|Round 8
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Howard is set to be available this weekend after missing the start of the season due to a hamstring strain. Dow is closing in on a return to full fitness after a pre-season knee injury. Clark is still dealing with a lingering calf issue. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|8-9 weeks
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder
|8-9 weeks
|Luke Parker
|Arm
|Test
|Dane Rampe
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Angus Sheldrick
|Finger
|Test
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
With no fresh injuries from the win over West Coast, the Swans head into the bye in reasonably good health. Parker could be back for the game against Gold Coast in round six, while Sheldrick should also be back to full fitness by then. Rampe will miss the Suns game but should be ready to face the Hawks in round seven or the Giants the week after. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Knee
|7-8 weeks
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|5-6 weeks
|Coby Burgiel
|Appendix
|1-2 weeks
|Luke Edwards
|Hamstring
|Test
|Matt Flynn
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|Post-bye
|Ryan Maric
|Ribs
|Test
|Archer Reid
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Maric has taken part in some training this week after a crunching collision with Jack Darling, with the forward cleared of serious damage after he was taken to hospital as a precaution in Adelaide. Luke Edwards experienced hamstring tightness against the Swans but could be available this week. Tyler Brockman has completed concussion protocols to lock in his availability against Richmond. Burgiel has made rapid recent progress following an appendectomy. Dom Sheed and Jai Culley came off the injury list after completing managed WAFL minutes, with Liam Ryan to do the same this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Coffield
|Shoulder
|10-12 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Foot
|Test
|Aiden O'Driscoll
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Smith
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: April 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Bailey Smith will tick off a big milestone this week when he runs for the first time on the AlterG treadmill, after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament at training in December. Lachie Smith suffered a minor knee injury in training over the weekend with the VFL squad and will be sidelined for at least a fortnight. - Josh Gabelich