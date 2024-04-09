Scott Pendlebury is hurt during Collingwood's clash against Hawthorn in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Wayne Milera Knee Season Lachlan Murphy Knee 2-4 weeks Nick Murray Knee 6-8 weeks Patrick Parnell Shoulder TBC Harry Schoenberg Achilles 1 week Rory Sloane Eye TBC Riley Thilthorpe Knee 3 months Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Parnell subluxed a shoulder against Melbourne and was able to play out the game, but he will now have a stint on the sidelines as the Crows weight up treatment options, one of which involves surgery. The Crows said he had experienced issues with the shoulder through the pre-season. Schoenberg is ahead of schedule in his return from Achilles tendon surgery and on track to play managed minutes in the SANFL next week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Ashcroft Knee TBC Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee TBC Carter Michael Knee 5 weeks Conor McKenna Hamstring 1 week Zane Zakostelsky Groin 3-4 weeks Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Good news for the Lions with co-captain Lachie Neale (ankle) and dynamic forward Zac Bailey (ankle) both given the green light to play on Thursday night against Melbourne. Hawthorn recruit Brandon Ryan (toe) has also overcome injury and is available to play his first VFL game of the season. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite David Cuningham Calf 1-2 weeks Sam Docherty Knee Season Lachie Fogarty Wrist TBC Elijah Hollands Adductor Test Caleb Marchbank Back Test Jack Martin Hamstring 4-5 weeks Alex Mirkov Conditioning Indefinite Jesse Motlop Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jack Silvagni Knee Season Sam Walsh Back Test Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues hope to regain Walsh for this Saturday's clash against the Crows, but he will need to complete training this week. Fogarty will miss some time, having fractured his wrist in an incident that also saw him cop a one-match suspension. Hollands and Marchbank will face fitness tests later this week, the latter having developed a back injury while progressing through the AFL's concussion protocols. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry DeMattia Finger 3-5 weeks Josh Eyre Hamstring 3-5 weeks Nathan Kreuger Calf 2-4 weeks Dan McStay Knee TBC Nathan Murphy Concussion TBC Scott Pendlebury Ribs Test Oscar Steene Concussion Test Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Pendlebury suffered a rib fracture against Hawthorn on Sunday and will be monitored across the bye ahead of the round six game against Port Adelaide. Kreuger will be sidelined for at least another fortnight after suffering another soft tissue issue. The tall utility had recovered from a hamstring injury when he strained his calf last week. Steene is still progressing through concussion protocols but likely to be available on Sunday. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 9-10 weeks Sam Durham Concussion Test Matt Guelfi Calf 2 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Archie Perkins Hamstring 3-4 weeks Zach Reid Hamstring 3-4 weeks Jordan Ridley Quad 4-6 weeks Will Setterfield Knee 2-3 weeks Dylan Shiel Oblique strain Test Tex Wanganeen Foot Test Peter Wright Suspension Round 7 Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Soft-tissue injuries are beginning to haunt the Bombers again, with Perkins ruled out for up to a month. In a massive blow, important defender Ridley will be sidelined for another extended period after a recurrence of his quad injury. Setterfield is sidelined again after re-injuring his knee, while Reid and Guelfi are still weeks away. Shiel and Wanganeen are set to return from their respective injuries in the VFL this week. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip Season Brennan Cox Hamstring 9-11 weeks Sean Darcy Knee Test Michael Frederick Hamstring 1 week Odin Jones Concussion TBC Sebit Kuek Knee Season Oscar McDonald Knee 15-19 weeks Sam Sturt Hamstring Test Sam Switkowski Calf Test Pat Voss Calf 1 week Corey Wagner Calf 1 week Conrad Williams Foot 2-3 weeks Karl Worner Concussion Test Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Frederick has a "very low-grade" hamstring strain that the club hopes won't keep him sidelined beyond this week. Switkowski played through a calf complaint against Carlton and the Dockers are positive about his prospects of facing Port Adelaide on Saturday night. Darcy will be assessed at Wednesday's main training and will be declared fit if he gets through the session unscathed. Voss has a minor calf complaint, while Worner and Jones have had very low-level symptoms as they get close to completing concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring Test Mitch Edwards Back 3 weeks Joe Furphy Ankle 2 weeks Cam Guthrie Quad 2-4 weeks Jake Kolodjashnij Quad Test Zach Tuohy Ankle Test Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Dangerfield should be fit to take on the Roos on Sunday at GMHBA Stadium, while Gary Rohan is expected to take the field at some level for the first time his season after recovering from a back complaint that hampered his pre-season. Tuohy and Kolodjashnij played out the game against the Bulldogs and will be tested ahead of Sunday's clash. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sandy Brock Forearm 1 week Jy Farrar Thumb 2 weeks Lloyd Johnston Hamstring 2 weeks Lachie Weller Knee 12+ weeks Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

No new injuries for the Suns and getting closer to a full bill of health, bar Weller. Bailey Humphrey (shoulder) and Jarrod Witts (groin) got through their comeback matches strongly at the weekend. Brock took part in a light session on Tuesday. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Isaac Cumming Calf 3-4 weeks Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite James Leake Quad 3-5 weeks Callan Ward Shoulder Test Nathan Wardius Shin 3-5 weeks Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful that Ward will return for Saturday's clash against the Saints, having resumed full contact training this week. Experienced ruck Braydon Preuss (back) made his return in a VFL practice match over the weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Season Luke Breust Groin 1-2 weeks Will Day Foot 2 weeks Denver Grainger-Barras Toe 5-6 weeks Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring 1 week Mitch Lewis Hamstring/knee 1-2 weeks Will McCabe Back 9-11 weeks Nick Watson Ankle 3-5 weeks Chad Wingard Achilles 3 weeks Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Lewis and Breust will both miss this weekend’s trip to face Gold Coast in Queensland. Lewis has recovered from a hamstring strain but is now dealing with a knee issue. Jiath will return to full training this week and is expected to play at some level next weekend. Day is also closing in on a return from a stress fracture in his foot. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Collarbone 5-6 weeks Marty Hore Thumb 2-3 weeks Shane McAdam Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jake Melksham Knee 10-12 weeks Kysaiah Pickett Suspension Round 7 Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles 4 weeks Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Young defender Daniel Turner has been passed fit after six weeks on the sidelines with a hip injury. Bowey integrated into non-contact training this week as he continues his recovery from a broken collarbone. Hore (thumb) and McAdam (hamstring) are on track to return within a month, while Spargo (Achilles) is still at least four weeks away. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Jaw 2 weeks Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Josh Goater Achilles Season Riley Hardeman Concussion Test Cooper Harvey Syndesmosis 4 weeks Griffin Logue Knee 9-10 weeks Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas will regain Curtis Taylor (back) this weekend, while Hardeman is also expected to progress through the AFL's protocols. Logue is still a couple of months away from a return. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Travis Boak Back Test Hugh Jackson Hip 9-11 weeks Ollie Lord Knee/tibia 4-6 weeks Tom McCallum Ankle 2-3 weeks Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Scans cleared Boak of major injury after his heavy collision during the second quarter of Friday night's win over Essendon, but the veteran will still need to be assessed throughout the week to determine his availability to face Fremantle. Ollie Wines has recovered from a hamstring injury after missing one match, while Sam Powell-Pepper is available after his suspension. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Balta Knee 4-6 weeks Jacob Bauer Hamstring 4-6 weeks Mate Colina Back TBC - long term Thomson Dow Ankle Test Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term Josh Gibcus ACL Season Jack Graham Quad Test Dylan Grimes Wrist Test Jacob Hopper Knee 2-3 weeks Tom Lynch Hamstring 10-12 weeks Kane McAuliffe Ankle Test Dion Prestia Hamstring 3 weeks James Trezise Ankle 3-5 weeks Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Prestia's recovery time has been slashed from the expected five weeks to just three. Both Dow and McAuliffe tweaked their ankles during the loss to St Kilda, and will be tests to face West Coast, with Grimes in the same boat after failing to get up last week. The rehab timelines for Balta, Lynch, Bauer and Trezise remain unchanged. Liam Baker is available after serving a one-game suspension. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Knee 3 weeks Hunter Clark Calf 2-3 weeks Brad Crouch Knee 4-5 weeks Paddy Dow Knee 1 week Liam Henry Hamstring 4-5 weeks Dougal Howard Hamstring Test Ben Paton Pectoral 3-4 weeks Mason Wood Collarbone 3-4 weeks James Van Es Ankle 2 weeks Jimmy Webster Suspension Round 8 Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Howard is set to be available this weekend after missing the start of the season due to a hamstring strain. Dow is closing in on a return to full fitness after a pre-season knee injury. Clark is still dealing with a lingering calf issue. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Arnold Back 8-9 weeks Callum Mills Shoulder 8-9 weeks Luke Parker Arm Test Dane Rampe Hamstring 2-3 weeks Angus Sheldrick Finger Test Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

With no fresh injuries from the win over West Coast, the Swans head into the bye in reasonably good health. Parker could be back for the game against Gold Coast in round six, while Sheldrick should also be back to full fitness by then. Rampe will miss the Suns game but should be ready to face the Hawks in round seven or the Giants the week after. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Knee 7-8 weeks Rhett Bazzo Groin 5-6 weeks Coby Burgiel Appendix 1-2 weeks Luke Edwards Hamstring Test Matt Flynn Knee 5-6 weeks Elijah Hewett Foot Post-bye Ryan Maric Ribs Test Archer Reid Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Maric has taken part in some training this week after a crunching collision with Jack Darling, with the forward cleared of serious damage after he was taken to hospital as a precaution in Adelaide. Luke Edwards experienced hamstring tightness against the Swans but could be available this week. Tyler Brockman has completed concussion protocols to lock in his availability against Richmond. Burgiel has made rapid recent progress following an appendectomy. Dom Sheed and Jai Culley came off the injury list after completing managed WAFL minutes, with Liam Ryan to do the same this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Coffield Shoulder 10-12 weeks Ryan Gardner Foot Test Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite Bailey Smith Knee Season Lachie Smith Knee 2-3 weeks Updated: April 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Bailey Smith will tick off a big milestone this week when he runs for the first time on the AlterG treadmill, after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament at training in December. Lachie Smith suffered a minor knee injury in training over the weekend with the VFL squad and will be sidelined for at least a fortnight. - Josh Gabelich