Ken Hinkley says Jeremy Finlayson is deeply affected after he made a homophobic slur which resulted in a three-game ban

Jeremy Finlayson warms up head of round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

PORT Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson has been "cut deeply" after making a homophobic slur that resulted in a three-game suspension, his coach Ken Hinkley says.

Finlayson was banned for a slur directed at an Essendon opponent in last Friday night's game at Adelaide Oval.

"The reality was, as has been well reported, Jeremy knew straightaway he had made a mistake," Hinkley told reporters on Friday.

"And he's the sort of person who ... that would cut deeply for him. He doesn't want to be that person."

A remorseful Finlayson informed club officials of the incident at three-quarter time of Saturday's match, and apologised to the Essendon player post-game.

Jeremy Finlayson in action during the match between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Adelaide Oval in Gather Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hinkley said the 28-year-old had shown "his ownership of the whole situation right from the very start".

"He knew he made the mistake immediately and he handled it very well," the coach said.

"(I am) someways proud of the way he was able to handle it and deal with the situation, as difficult as it was for everyone involved.

"It's an opportunity for us to all understand and learn still - and there's still more to be learned in those areas of our game, that we don't need to go to those places."

Finlayson will miss Saturday night's match against Fremantle along with games against Collingwood and St Kilda after being suspended by the AFL's integrity unit.

The former Greater Western Sydney player will also have to pay for and undertake a Pride in Sport education program.

"Jeremy, he's fine, he's OK. He's moving on with what he needs to move on with," Hinkley said.

"He understands exactly what's gone on this week and understands the mistakes that went with that.

"And he's handled it, I think, in the best possible way he could, knowing that he made the mistake."

Hinkley said slurs such as the one made by Finlayson were "not commonplace" in the modern game.

"Our people, and everyone who plays the game today, are much better educated in all places - not just in that spot but in all places, to know what's acceptable and what's not," he said.