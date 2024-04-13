Gold Coast has thumped Hawthorn by 53 points to get its season back on track

Ethan Read and Ben King celebrate a goal during the R5 match between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at People First Stadium on April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG Talent Time is alive and well on the Gold Coast as the Suns thumped Hawthorn by 53 points on Saturday night.

While Ben King kicked four goals and the dynamic midfield thrashed their lacklustre opponents, it was Gold Coast's fresh faces that again stole the show at People First Stadium.

In just his third game, power forward Jed Walter kicked two goals, as did second-gamers Ethan Read and exciting winger Sam Clohesy.

Will Graham, who also made his debut last week, was ferocious in the midfield, laying a match-high 14 tackles to go with 14 disposals and four clearances to fit right in with his seasoned teammates.

The result was a 16.13 (109) to 8.8 (56) victory that moves Gold Coast to a 3-2 win-loss record ahead of facing Sydney at the SCG next Sunday.

After kicking the game's first three goals inside 10 minutes, the Suns were never truly challenged, extending their advantage at every change.

Noah Anderson (36 disposals and one goal), Touk Miller (28) and Matt Rowell (23 and a goal) gave the Hawks midfield a bath, winning the clearance count 38-28 and giving them a 65-46 inside 50 advantage that proved too much.

The game style under Damien Hardwick is becoming more distinct by the week.

Once winning the ball at the contest, Gold Coast was happy to possess it and chip it around before going long to the tall targets of King, Read and Walter.

Read kicked the first goal of the match, much to the excitement of 100-odd mates there to support he, Graham and Walter, and never looked back.

There was a bit of spice in the early exchanges, with Mac Andrew taking exception to some treatment from Jack Ginnivan and shoving the Hawk to ground when he wasn't expecting it.

When the teams settled, it was Clohesy who did the second-quarter damage with two smart goals to retain Gold Coast's handy lead. His second was a flushed drop punt from 40m that went through post high.

Hawthorn managed to keep itself in the contest with quick transition leading to a second goal for Finn Maginness before the break.

Despite some half-time moves from Sam Mitchell, his team was again out-muscled and out-worked in the second half, with King kicking three on his own in the third quarter.

Read's second goal typified the gap between the teams, as Tom Berry's desperation to sprint past a couple of opponents kept the ball alive for the lanky teenager to toe it through off the ground.

Super sub Swallow

On the same night he passed brother Andrew for the most games in family history with 225, David Swallow turned super sub with an incredible final quarter. After coming on late in the third term, Swallow did all his damage as a half-forward in the last, kicking three goals. The club's inaugural No.1 draft pick and fan favourite has been the 23rd man the past two matches and is proving as valuable as ever with his ferocity and versatility.

Another unlikely Hawks goalsneak

There wasn't much to get excited about for Hawthorn, but perhaps the one shining light was the performance of Finn Maginness. Previously used as a tagger, but a player Sam Mitchell has wanted to develop elsewhere, Maginness played as a pure half-forward and finished the night with three goals. His first came from an errant Sam Flanders kick, his second from quick transition and his third from a strong mark in the air. A week after Blake Hardwick kicked four in a half, Maginness has shown the Hawks have a few more options forward of the ball than they may have thought.

Finn Maginness celebrates a goal during the R5 match between Hawthorn and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hamstring injury for unlucky Rosas jnr

The only sour note on the night for Gold Coast was a third-quarter hamstring injury suffered by Malcolm Rosas jnr. The small forward kicked an early goal, but his night was cut short when he grabbed for the back of his right leg and was subbed out by veteran David Swallow. Rosas jnr has been an important part of the Suns' forward line, using his blistering speed to apply a heap of defensive pressure alongside Tom Berry and Nick Holman. He will be scanned on Monday.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Suns start hot with goals through young duo Gold Coast's Ethan Read and Malcolm Rosas jnr hit the scoreboard early

00:37 Crafty Clohesy snaps a beauty Gold Coast youngster Sam Clohesy kicks a ripping goal from the boundary

00:34 Clohesy keeps cooking with another stunner Sam Clohesy continues to impress with a beautiful goal from 50m out

00:33 Ginnivan darts one through the middle with class Jack Ginnivan breathes some life into the Hawks with a terrific snap from 30m out

00:37 No Roses for Rosas with night over following hammy The Suns suffer a blow with Malcolm Rosas jnr subbed out of the game after succumbing to a hamstring injury

00:20 Read channels inner Ronaldo in superb reflex goal Suns youngster Ethan Read nails a brilliant soccer major in the third term

GOLD COAST 4.4 6.8 11.10 16.13 (109)

HAWTHORN 1.4 3.4 5.6 8.8 (56)

GOALS

Gold Coast: King 4, Swallow 3, Clohesy 2, Read 2, Walter 2, Rowell, Rosas jnr, Anderson

Hawthorn: Maginness 3, Moore, Macdonald, Hardwick, Ginnivan, Chol

BEST

Gold Coast: Anderson, Rowell, King, Ainsworth, Clohesy, Miller, Andrew

Hawthorn: Maginness, Impey, Sicily, Amon

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Rosas jnr (hamstring)

Hawthorn: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: David Swallow (replaced Malcolm Rosas jnr during the third quarter)

Hawthorn: Henry Hustwaite (replaced Cam Mackenzie at half-time)

Crowd: TBC at People First Stadium