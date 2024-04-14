The Match Review findings are in for Saturday's round five games

Zak Butters in action during the match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide star Zak Butters has been cleared for his bump on Bailey Banfield, while Adelaide midfielder Matt Crouch has been offered a one-match ban.

Butters collided with Banfield late in Port's thrilling three-point victory over Fremantle at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

But the gun midfielder, among the favourites for the Brownlow Medal, was cleared and is free to face Collingwood next week.

Crouch, however, has been suspended for his bump on Jack Carroll during the Crows' victory over Carlton.

The Match Review Officer (MRO) graded the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Crouch caught Carroll high and is set to miss the clash against Essendon on Friday night.

Crows captain Jordan Dawson and Power defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher can accept $2,500 fines with early pleas after being charged with rough conduct.