Injured Blues Adam Saad and Mitch McGovern after Carlton's loss to Adelaide in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordon Butts Hamstring 1-3 weeks
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Lachlan Murphy Knee 1-2 weeks
Nick Murray Knee 5-7 weeks
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Harry Schoenberg Achilles Test
Rory Sloane Eye TBC
Riley Thilthorpe Knee 3 months
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Parnell will undergo surgery on Tuesday to stabilise his right shoulder after an injury suffered in round four against Melbourne. The defender also had complications with the shoulder during the pre-season and would have been compromised all year if he tried to play through it. Butts suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday night and played the game out. However, scans revealed a low-grade strain. Schoenberg is expected to resume through the SANFL this week after a long lay-off. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Will Ashcroft Knee TBC
Zac Bailey Ankle 4-6 weeks
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee TBC
Carter Michael Knee 4 weeks
Zane Zakostelsky Groin 2 weeks
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Bad news for the Lions with confirmation Bailey has suffered a high ankle sprain. The club will seek further medical advice, but the dynamic forward is expected to miss four to six weeks. On the flipside, Conor McKenna is available for selection after missing three matches with a hamstring injury. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Dom Akuei Concussion 1-2 weeks
Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite
Adam Cerra Hamstring 1-2 weeks
David Cuningham Calf TBC
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Lachie Fogarty Wrist TBC
Caleb Marchbank Back TBC
Jack Martin Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Mitch McGovern Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Jesse Motlop Hamstring 4-5 weeks
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Billy Wilson Concussion 1-2 weeks
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Saad for the next six weeks, with Cerra and McGovern likely to be sidelined for another fortnight. Marchbank won't play again this week, while Motlop has sustained yet another soft-tissue setback. Cuningham and Fogarty are among those who don't have clear timelines for their return. Akuei and Wilson sustained concussions in the VFL over the weekend, but Alex Mirkov (conditioning) is available. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry DeMattia Finger 1-2 weeks
Josh Eyre Hamstring 4-5 weeks
Nathan Kreuger Calf 1-2 weeks
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Scott Pendlebury Ribs Test
Jakob Ryan Hand 1-3 weeks
Oscar Steene Concussion Test
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Pendlebury suffered a rib fracture against Hawthorn in Gather Round and is on track to return on Saturday after completing training on Tuesday morning. Steene will be sidelined for an extended period after dislocating his toe in the VFL win over Carlton on Sunday. DeMattia is nearing a return to full fitness after ramping up his training load this week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot 8-9 weeks
Matt Guelfi Calf 1 week
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Jye Menzie Shoulder 2-3 weeks
Archie Perkins Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Zach Reid Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Jordan Ridley Quad 4-5 weeks
Will Setterfield Knee 1-2 weeks
Peter Wright Suspension Round 7
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Menzie suffered a shoulder injury in the Bombers' win over the Bulldogs and is set to miss at least the next fortnight. Sam Durham made his return from concussion last week and Dylan Shiel and Tex Wanganeen both made comebacks through the VFL. Others are inching closer to fitness, while Wright has one more match of his suspension to serve. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Brennan Cox Hamstring 9-11 weeks
Sean Darcy Knee Test
Michael Frederick Hamstring Test
Odin Jones Concussion TBC
Sebit Kuek Knee Season
Oscar McDonald Knee 14-18 weeks
Nathan O'Driscoll Knee Test
Sam Switkowski Concussion Test
Pat Voss Calf Test
Corey Wagner Calf Test
Karl Worner Concussion Test
Conrad Williams Foot 1-2 weeks
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Switkowski passed a SCAT6 assessment at half-time against Port Adelaide and returned after a head knock late in the second quarter, but he reported mild symptoms on Monday and has been placed in concussion protocols. Frederick has shown no signs of soreness this week as he pushes to return from a "very low-grade" hamstring strain. Darcy was close to playing last week and is expected to have overcome a knee issue in time for Saturday night's Derby. Wagner and Voss face fitness tests this week and could play minutes with Peel Thunder in the WAFL. Worner needs to get through main training this week without any symptoms to clear his concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mitch Edwards Back 2 weeks
Joe Furphy Ankle 1 week
Cam Guthrie Quad 1-3 weeks
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Guthrie is edging closer to a return from his pre-season quad strain, while Furphy and Edwards are within a fortnight of playing again. No injuries out of the win over North Melbourne leaves the Cats with a rapidly dwindling injury list, with Tom Hawkins, Patrick Dangerfield and Jake Kolodjashnij all set to play against Brisbane. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jy Farrar Thumb 1 week
Lloyd Johnston Hamstring 1 week
Malcolm Rosas jnr Hamstring 8 weeks
Lachie Weller Knee 12+ weeks
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Bad news for Rosas jnr with confirmation of a serious hamstring injury in Saturday night's win over Hawthorn. Although it won't require surgery, the explosive small forward will be out until after the club's bye. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Stephen Coniglio Knee 2 weeks
Isaac Cumming Calf 2-3 weeks
Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite
James Leake Quad 2-4 weeks
Sam Taylor Concussion TBC
Nathan Wardius Shin 3-5 weeks
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants won't put a timeline on Taylor's return, given the severity of the concussion he sustained last week. Coniglio avoided a dreaded ACL, but is still expected to miss a fortnight with an MCL injury. However, Callan Ward (shoulder) made a successful return in the VFL and could feature in Saturday's clash with the Blues. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Bennetts Concussion 2 weeks
James Blanck Knee Season
Luke Breust Groin 2 weeks
Will Day Foot 1 week
Denver Grainger-Barras Toe 4-5 weeks
Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring Test
Mitch Lewis Hamstring/knee Test
Will McCabe Back 8-10 weeks
Ned Reeves Concussion 1 week
Nick Watson Ankle 2-4 weeks
Chad Wingard Achilles 2 weeks
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Jiath will return this weekend in the VFL after recovering from his latest soft tissue setback. Breust has been ruled out for another two weeks with a lingering groin injury. Lewis will need to prove his fitness later in the week but is no certainty to return against North Melbourne. Reeves and Bennetts have entered concussion protocols. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jake Bowey Collarbone 4-5 weeks
Marty Hore Thumb 1-2 weeks
Shane McAdam Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Jake Melksham Knee 9-11 weeks
Clayton Oliver Hand Test
Christian Salem Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles 3 weeks
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Oliver underwent surgery last week to repair a dislocated finger, but the Demons, who have the bye this week, are hopeful he will recover in time to face Richmond on Anzac Day eve. Oliver sustained the injury at training last month but played through it with a protective glove to guard the finger. Important defender Salem will miss at least the next four weeks after suffering a moderate-grade hamstring injury early in the game against Brisbane. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Miller Bergman Jaw Test
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Kallan Dawson Ankle 2-3 weeks
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Cooper Harvey Syndesmosis 3 weeks
Griffin Logue Knee 7 weeks
Liam Shiels Calf Test
Cam Zurhaar Calf Test
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas will lose Dawson for at least the next fortnight, after scans revealed ligament damage. Zurhaar will face a fitness test later this week to determine whether he'll return against the Hawks on Sunday. Bergman and Shiels could also play this weekend, while Colby McKercher (ribs) has been cleared. Riley Hardeman (concussion) made his return through the VFL last weekend. Logue is just under two months away from a long-awaited comeback. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Travis Boak Back Test
Hugh Jackson Hip 8-10 weeks
Ollie Lord Knee/tibia 3-5 weeks
Tom McCallum Ankle 2-3 weeks
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

After Brandon Zerk-Thatcher escaped a shoulder injury in last Saturday night's win to be available this weekend, it just leaves Boak as a test after the veteran missed the victory over Fremantle. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Noah Balta Knee 3-4 weeks
Jacob Bauer Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC - long term
Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Dylan Grimes Wrist Test
Jacob Hopper Knee Test
Tom Lynch Hamstring 10-12 weeks
Dion Prestia Hamstring 3 weeks
Jack Ross Foot 8 weeks
Jayden Short Calf TBC
Tim Taranto Wrist 8 weeks
James Trezise Ankle 3-4 weeks
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

But wait, there's more. Richmond's injury list went hurtling past the point of no return late last week, with Ross, Taranto and Short suffering medium or long-term issues, and Clarke rupturing his ACL in the VFL while kicking a set shot goal. Grimes has been a test for several weeks now, but looks likely to return after this week's bye, as does Hopper. No timeline has yet been set for Short. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Allison Knee 2 weeks
Hunter Clark Calf 1-2 weeks
Lance Collard Hamstring Test
Brad Crouch Knee 3-4 weeks
Paddy Dow Knee Test
Max Heath Concussion TBC
Liam Henry Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Max King Knee Test
Ben Paton Pectoral 1-2 weeks
Mason Wood Collarbone 2 weeks
James Van Es Ankle Test
Jimmy Webster Suspension Round 8
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

King is facing an uphill battle to be fit to face the Western Bulldogs given the tight turnaround, after being cleared of structural damage to his knee. Dow is set to be available for selection at either level this week after overcoming a pre-season knee injury. Collard will also need to prove his fitness after injuring his hamstring in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Arnold Back 8 weeks
Callum Mills Shoulder 8 weeks
Luke Parker Arm 1 week
Dane Rampe Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Sam Reid Quad TBC
Angus Sheldrick Finger Test
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Parker is not yet back to full fitness after breaking his arm in the pre-season and will not take part in contact drills for at least another week. Injury-prone tall Reid has suffered another setback, this time a low-grade quad strain, putting a stop to his immediate plans of a senior return. Rampe will miss again as he recovers from a hamstring issue, while young midfielder Sheldrick is a test to return after a broken finger. There's still no exact timeframe for Mills, with the club saying only he'll be back mid-season. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oscar Allen Knee 6-8 weeks
Rhett Bazzo Groin 5-6 weeks
Luke Edwards Concussion 1-2 weeks
Matt Flynn Knee 4-5 weeks
Elijah Hewett Foot Post-bye
Callum Jamieson Hamstring TBC
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Eagles are still determining how long Jamieson will be sidelined after he was withdrawn late in round six because of hamstring soreness. He has undergone subsequent scans but his availability this week is unclear. Edwards suffered concussion against Richmond and will enter protocols on the back of also suffering a minor hamstring issue. Coby Burgiel and Archer Reid come off the injury list and will line up in the WAFL on Saturday. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Coffield Shoulder 8-10 weeks
Tom Liberatore Concussion 1 week
Rory Lobb Ankle Test
Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite
Anthony Scott Ankle Test
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Lachie Smith Knee 1-2 weeks
Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Liberatore won't face St Kilda on Thursday night after entering the AFL's concussion protocols across the weekend following a scary incident last Friday night. The midfielder has been medically cleared to return once he passes concussion protocols. Lobb and Scott both suffered ankle sprains in the VFL and will need to prove their fitness later in the week. - Josh Gabelich