Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordon Butts
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Lachlan Murphy
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Harry Schoenberg
|Achilles
|Test
|Rory Sloane
|Eye
|TBC
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|3 months
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Parnell will undergo surgery on Tuesday to stabilise his right shoulder after an injury suffered in round four against Melbourne. The defender also had complications with the shoulder during the pre-season and would have been compromised all year if he tried to play through it. Butts suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday night and played the game out. However, scans revealed a low-grade strain. Schoenberg is expected to resume through the SANFL this week after a long lay-off. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|TBC
|Zac Bailey
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|TBC
|Carter Michael
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Zane Zakostelsky
|Groin
|2 weeks
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Bad news for the Lions with confirmation Bailey has suffered a high ankle sprain. The club will seek further medical advice, but the dynamic forward is expected to miss four to six weeks. On the flipside, Conor McKenna is available for selection after missing three matches with a hamstring injury. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Akuei
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Calf
|TBC
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Fogarty
|Wrist
|TBC
|Caleb Marchbank
|Back
|TBC
|Jack Martin
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jesse Motlop
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Billy Wilson
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues will lose Saad for the next six weeks, with Cerra and McGovern likely to be sidelined for another fortnight. Marchbank won't play again this week, while Motlop has sustained yet another soft-tissue setback. Cuningham and Fogarty are among those who don't have clear timelines for their return. Akuei and Wilson sustained concussions in the VFL over the weekend, but Alex Mirkov (conditioning) is available. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry DeMattia
|Finger
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Eyre
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Scott Pendlebury
|Ribs
|Test
|Jakob Ryan
|Hand
|1-3 weeks
|Oscar Steene
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Pendlebury suffered a rib fracture against Hawthorn in Gather Round and is on track to return on Saturday after completing training on Tuesday morning. Steene will be sidelined for an extended period after dislocating his toe in the VFL win over Carlton on Sunday. DeMattia is nearing a return to full fitness after ramping up his training load this week. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|8-9 weeks
|Matt Guelfi
|Calf
|1 week
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Jye Menzie
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Archie Perkins
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Quad
|4-5 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Peter Wright
|Suspension
|Round 7
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Menzie suffered a shoulder injury in the Bombers' win over the Bulldogs and is set to miss at least the next fortnight. Sam Durham made his return from concussion last week and Dylan Shiel and Tex Wanganeen both made comebacks through the VFL. Others are inching closer to fitness, while Wright has one more match of his suspension to serve. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|9-11 weeks
|Sean Darcy
|Knee
|Test
|Michael Frederick
|Hamstring
|Test
|Odin Jones
|Concussion
|TBC
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|14-18 weeks
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Knee
|Test
|Sam Switkowski
|Concussion
|Test
|Pat Voss
|Calf
|Test
|Corey Wagner
|Calf
|Test
|Karl Worner
|Concussion
|Test
|Conrad Williams
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Switkowski passed a SCAT6 assessment at half-time against Port Adelaide and returned after a head knock late in the second quarter, but he reported mild symptoms on Monday and has been placed in concussion protocols. Frederick has shown no signs of soreness this week as he pushes to return from a "very low-grade" hamstring strain. Darcy was close to playing last week and is expected to have overcome a knee issue in time for Saturday night's Derby. Wagner and Voss face fitness tests this week and could play minutes with Peel Thunder in the WAFL. Worner needs to get through main training this week without any symptoms to clear his concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|2 weeks
|Joe Furphy
|Ankle
|1 week
|Cam Guthrie
|Quad
|1-3 weeks
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Guthrie is edging closer to a return from his pre-season quad strain, while Furphy and Edwards are within a fortnight of playing again. No injuries out of the win over North Melbourne leaves the Cats with a rapidly dwindling injury list, with Tom Hawkins, Patrick Dangerfield and Jake Kolodjashnij all set to play against Brisbane. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jy Farrar
|Thumb
|1 week
|Lloyd Johnston
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Malcolm Rosas jnr
|Hamstring
|8 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|12+ weeks
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Bad news for Rosas jnr with confirmation of a serious hamstring injury in Saturday night's win over Hawthorn. Although it won't require surgery, the explosive small forward will be out until after the club's bye. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Stephen Coniglio
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Isaac Cumming
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Indefinite
|James Leake
|Quad
|2-4 weeks
|Sam Taylor
|Concussion
|TBC
|Nathan Wardius
|Shin
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants won't put a timeline on Taylor's return, given the severity of the concussion he sustained last week. Coniglio avoided a dreaded ACL, but is still expected to miss a fortnight with an MCL injury. However, Callan Ward (shoulder) made a successful return in the VFL and could feature in Saturday's clash with the Blues. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bennetts
|Concussion
|2 weeks
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Luke Breust
|Groin
|2 weeks
|Will Day
|Foot
|1 week
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Toe
|4-5 weeks
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mitch Lewis
|Hamstring/knee
|Test
|Will McCabe
|Back
|8-10 weeks
|Ned Reeves
|Concussion
|1 week
|Nick Watson
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Chad Wingard
|Achilles
|2 weeks
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Jiath will return this weekend in the VFL after recovering from his latest soft tissue setback. Breust has been ruled out for another two weeks with a lingering groin injury. Lewis will need to prove his fitness later in the week but is no certainty to return against North Melbourne. Reeves and Bennetts have entered concussion protocols. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Collarbone
|4-5 weeks
|Marty Hore
|Thumb
|1-2 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|9-11 weeks
|Clayton Oliver
|Hand
|Test
|Christian Salem
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|3 weeks
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Oliver underwent surgery last week to repair a dislocated finger, but the Demons, who have the bye this week, are hopeful he will recover in time to face Richmond on Anzac Day eve. Oliver sustained the injury at training last month but played through it with a protective glove to guard the finger. Important defender Salem will miss at least the next four weeks after suffering a moderate-grade hamstring injury early in the game against Brisbane. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miller Bergman
|Jaw
|Test
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Kallan Dawson
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Cooper Harvey
|Syndesmosis
|3 weeks
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|7 weeks
|Liam Shiels
|Calf
|Test
|Cam Zurhaar
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangas will lose Dawson for at least the next fortnight, after scans revealed ligament damage. Zurhaar will face a fitness test later this week to determine whether he'll return against the Hawks on Sunday. Bergman and Shiels could also play this weekend, while Colby McKercher (ribs) has been cleared. Riley Hardeman (concussion) made his return through the VFL last weekend. Logue is just under two months away from a long-awaited comeback. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Travis Boak
|Back
|Test
|Hugh Jackson
|Hip
|8-10 weeks
|Ollie Lord
|Knee/tibia
|3-5 weeks
|Tom McCallum
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
After Brandon Zerk-Thatcher escaped a shoulder injury in last Saturday night's win to be available this weekend, it just leaves Boak as a test after the veteran missed the victory over Fremantle. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Balta
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Jacob Bauer
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Dylan Grimes
|Wrist
|Test
|Jacob Hopper
|Knee
|Test
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|10-12 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|8 weeks
|Jayden Short
|Calf
|TBC
|Tim Taranto
|Wrist
|8 weeks
|James Trezise
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
But wait, there's more. Richmond's injury list went hurtling past the point of no return late last week, with Ross, Taranto and Short suffering medium or long-term issues, and Clarke rupturing his ACL in the VFL while kicking a set shot goal. Grimes has been a test for several weeks now, but looks likely to return after this week's bye, as does Hopper. No timeline has yet been set for Short. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Lance Collard
|Hamstring
|Test
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Paddy Dow
|Knee
|Test
|Max Heath
|Concussion
|TBC
|Liam Henry
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Max King
|Knee
|Test
|Ben Paton
|Pectoral
|1-2 weeks
|Mason Wood
|Collarbone
|2 weeks
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Test
|Jimmy Webster
|Suspension
|Round 8
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
King is facing an uphill battle to be fit to face the Western Bulldogs given the tight turnaround, after being cleared of structural damage to his knee. Dow is set to be available for selection at either level this week after overcoming a pre-season knee injury. Collard will also need to prove his fitness after injuring his hamstring in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|8 weeks
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder
|8 weeks
|Luke Parker
|Arm
|1 week
|Dane Rampe
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Quad
|TBC
|Angus Sheldrick
|Finger
|Test
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Parker is not yet back to full fitness after breaking his arm in the pre-season and will not take part in contact drills for at least another week. Injury-prone tall Reid has suffered another setback, this time a low-grade quad strain, putting a stop to his immediate plans of a senior return. Rampe will miss again as he recovers from a hamstring issue, while young midfielder Sheldrick is a test to return after a broken finger. There's still no exact timeframe for Mills, with the club saying only he'll be back mid-season. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|5-6 weeks
|Luke Edwards
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Matt Flynn
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|Post-bye
|Callum Jamieson
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
The Eagles are still determining how long Jamieson will be sidelined after he was withdrawn late in round six because of hamstring soreness. He has undergone subsequent scans but his availability this week is unclear. Edwards suffered concussion against Richmond and will enter protocols on the back of also suffering a minor hamstring issue. Coby Burgiel and Archer Reid come off the injury list and will line up in the WAFL on Saturday. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Coffield
|Shoulder
|8-10 weeks
|Tom Liberatore
|Concussion
|1 week
|Rory Lobb
|Ankle
|Test
|Aiden O'Driscoll
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Anthony Scott
|Ankle
|Test
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Smith
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Liberatore won't face St Kilda on Thursday night after entering the AFL's concussion protocols across the weekend following a scary incident last Friday night. The midfielder has been medically cleared to return once he passes concussion protocols. Lobb and Scott both suffered ankle sprains in the VFL and will need to prove their fitness later in the week. - Josh Gabelich