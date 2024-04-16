Injured Blues Adam Saad and Mitch McGovern after Carlton's loss to Adelaide in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Hamstring 1-3 weeks Wayne Milera Knee Season Lachlan Murphy Knee 1-2 weeks Nick Murray Knee 5-7 weeks Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Harry Schoenberg Achilles Test Rory Sloane Eye TBC Riley Thilthorpe Knee 3 months Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Parnell will undergo surgery on Tuesday to stabilise his right shoulder after an injury suffered in round four against Melbourne. The defender also had complications with the shoulder during the pre-season and would have been compromised all year if he tried to play through it. Butts suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday night and played the game out. However, scans revealed a low-grade strain. Schoenberg is expected to resume through the SANFL this week after a long lay-off. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Ashcroft Knee TBC Zac Bailey Ankle 4-6 weeks Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee TBC Carter Michael Knee 4 weeks Zane Zakostelsky Groin 2 weeks Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Bad news for the Lions with confirmation Bailey has suffered a high ankle sprain. The club will seek further medical advice, but the dynamic forward is expected to miss four to six weeks. On the flipside, Conor McKenna is available for selection after missing three matches with a hamstring injury. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Akuei Concussion 1-2 weeks Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite Adam Cerra Hamstring 1-2 weeks David Cuningham Calf TBC Sam Docherty Knee Season Lachie Fogarty Wrist TBC Caleb Marchbank Back TBC Jack Martin Hamstring 3-4 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jesse Motlop Hamstring 4-5 weeks Jack Silvagni Knee Season Billy Wilson Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Saad for the next six weeks, with Cerra and McGovern likely to be sidelined for another fortnight. Marchbank won't play again this week, while Motlop has sustained yet another soft-tissue setback. Cuningham and Fogarty are among those who don't have clear timelines for their return. Akuei and Wilson sustained concussions in the VFL over the weekend, but Alex Mirkov (conditioning) is available. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry DeMattia Finger 1-2 weeks Josh Eyre Hamstring 4-5 weeks Nathan Kreuger Calf 1-2 weeks Dan McStay Knee TBC Scott Pendlebury Ribs Test Jakob Ryan Hand 1-3 weeks Oscar Steene Concussion Test Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Pendlebury suffered a rib fracture against Hawthorn in Gather Round and is on track to return on Saturday after completing training on Tuesday morning. Steene will be sidelined for an extended period after dislocating his toe in the VFL win over Carlton on Sunday. DeMattia is nearing a return to full fitness after ramping up his training load this week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 8-9 weeks Matt Guelfi Calf 1 week Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Jye Menzie Shoulder 2-3 weeks Archie Perkins Hamstring 2-3 weeks Zach Reid Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jordan Ridley Quad 4-5 weeks Will Setterfield Knee 1-2 weeks Peter Wright Suspension Round 7 Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Menzie suffered a shoulder injury in the Bombers' win over the Bulldogs and is set to miss at least the next fortnight. Sam Durham made his return from concussion last week and Dylan Shiel and Tex Wanganeen both made comebacks through the VFL. Others are inching closer to fitness, while Wright has one more match of his suspension to serve. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip Season Brennan Cox Hamstring 9-11 weeks Sean Darcy Knee Test Michael Frederick Hamstring Test Odin Jones Concussion TBC Sebit Kuek Knee Season Oscar McDonald Knee 14-18 weeks Nathan O'Driscoll Knee Test Sam Switkowski Concussion Test Pat Voss Calf Test Corey Wagner Calf Test Karl Worner Concussion Test Conrad Williams Foot 1-2 weeks Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Switkowski passed a SCAT6 assessment at half-time against Port Adelaide and returned after a head knock late in the second quarter, but he reported mild symptoms on Monday and has been placed in concussion protocols. Frederick has shown no signs of soreness this week as he pushes to return from a "very low-grade" hamstring strain. Darcy was close to playing last week and is expected to have overcome a knee issue in time for Saturday night's Derby. Wagner and Voss face fitness tests this week and could play minutes with Peel Thunder in the WAFL. Worner needs to get through main training this week without any symptoms to clear his concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Edwards Back 2 weeks Joe Furphy Ankle 1 week Cam Guthrie Quad 1-3 weeks Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Guthrie is edging closer to a return from his pre-season quad strain, while Furphy and Edwards are within a fortnight of playing again. No injuries out of the win over North Melbourne leaves the Cats with a rapidly dwindling injury list, with Tom Hawkins, Patrick Dangerfield and Jake Kolodjashnij all set to play against Brisbane. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jy Farrar Thumb 1 week Lloyd Johnston Hamstring 1 week Malcolm Rosas jnr Hamstring 8 weeks Lachie Weller Knee 12+ weeks Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Bad news for Rosas jnr with confirmation of a serious hamstring injury in Saturday night's win over Hawthorn. Although it won't require surgery, the explosive small forward will be out until after the club's bye. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Knee 2 weeks Isaac Cumming Calf 2-3 weeks Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite James Leake Quad 2-4 weeks Sam Taylor Concussion TBC Nathan Wardius Shin 3-5 weeks Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants won't put a timeline on Taylor's return, given the severity of the concussion he sustained last week. Coniglio avoided a dreaded ACL, but is still expected to miss a fortnight with an MCL injury. However, Callan Ward (shoulder) made a successful return in the VFL and could feature in Saturday's clash with the Blues. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bennetts Concussion 2 weeks James Blanck Knee Season Luke Breust Groin 2 weeks Will Day Foot 1 week Denver Grainger-Barras Toe 4-5 weeks Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring Test Mitch Lewis Hamstring/knee Test Will McCabe Back 8-10 weeks Ned Reeves Concussion 1 week Nick Watson Ankle 2-4 weeks Chad Wingard Achilles 2 weeks Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Jiath will return this weekend in the VFL after recovering from his latest soft tissue setback. Breust has been ruled out for another two weeks with a lingering groin injury. Lewis will need to prove his fitness later in the week but is no certainty to return against North Melbourne. Reeves and Bennetts have entered concussion protocols. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Collarbone 4-5 weeks Marty Hore Thumb 1-2 weeks Shane McAdam Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jake Melksham Knee 9-11 weeks Clayton Oliver Hand Test Christian Salem Hamstring 4-6 weeks Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles 3 weeks Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Oliver underwent surgery last week to repair a dislocated finger, but the Demons, who have the bye this week, are hopeful he will recover in time to face Richmond on Anzac Day eve. Oliver sustained the injury at training last month but played through it with a protective glove to guard the finger. Important defender Salem will miss at least the next four weeks after suffering a moderate-grade hamstring injury early in the game against Brisbane. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Jaw Test Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Kallan Dawson Ankle 2-3 weeks Josh Goater Achilles Season Cooper Harvey Syndesmosis 3 weeks Griffin Logue Knee 7 weeks Liam Shiels Calf Test Cam Zurhaar Calf Test Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas will lose Dawson for at least the next fortnight, after scans revealed ligament damage. Zurhaar will face a fitness test later this week to determine whether he'll return against the Hawks on Sunday. Bergman and Shiels could also play this weekend, while Colby McKercher (ribs) has been cleared. Riley Hardeman (concussion) made his return through the VFL last weekend. Logue is just under two months away from a long-awaited comeback. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Travis Boak Back Test Hugh Jackson Hip 8-10 weeks Ollie Lord Knee/tibia 3-5 weeks Tom McCallum Ankle 2-3 weeks Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

After Brandon Zerk-Thatcher escaped a shoulder injury in last Saturday night's win to be available this weekend, it just leaves Boak as a test after the veteran missed the victory over Fremantle. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Balta Knee 3-4 weeks Jacob Bauer Hamstring 3-4 weeks Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC - long term Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term Josh Gibcus ACL Season Dylan Grimes Wrist Test Jacob Hopper Knee Test Tom Lynch Hamstring 10-12 weeks Dion Prestia Hamstring 3 weeks Jack Ross Foot 8 weeks Jayden Short Calf TBC Tim Taranto Wrist 8 weeks James Trezise Ankle 3-4 weeks Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

But wait, there's more. Richmond's injury list went hurtling past the point of no return late last week, with Ross, Taranto and Short suffering medium or long-term issues, and Clarke rupturing his ACL in the VFL while kicking a set shot goal. Grimes has been a test for several weeks now, but looks likely to return after this week's bye, as does Hopper. No timeline has yet been set for Short. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Knee 2 weeks Hunter Clark Calf 1-2 weeks Lance Collard Hamstring Test Brad Crouch Knee 3-4 weeks Paddy Dow Knee Test Max Heath Concussion TBC Liam Henry Hamstring 3-4 weeks Max King Knee Test Ben Paton Pectoral 1-2 weeks Mason Wood Collarbone 2 weeks James Van Es Ankle Test Jimmy Webster Suspension Round 8 Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

King is facing an uphill battle to be fit to face the Western Bulldogs given the tight turnaround, after being cleared of structural damage to his knee. Dow is set to be available for selection at either level this week after overcoming a pre-season knee injury. Collard will also need to prove his fitness after injuring his hamstring in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Arnold Back 8 weeks Callum Mills Shoulder 8 weeks Luke Parker Arm 1 week Dane Rampe Hamstring 1-2 weeks Sam Reid Quad TBC Angus Sheldrick Finger Test Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Parker is not yet back to full fitness after breaking his arm in the pre-season and will not take part in contact drills for at least another week. Injury-prone tall Reid has suffered another setback, this time a low-grade quad strain, putting a stop to his immediate plans of a senior return. Rampe will miss again as he recovers from a hamstring issue, while young midfielder Sheldrick is a test to return after a broken finger. There's still no exact timeframe for Mills, with the club saying only he'll be back mid-season. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Knee 6-8 weeks Rhett Bazzo Groin 5-6 weeks Luke Edwards Concussion 1-2 weeks Matt Flynn Knee 4-5 weeks Elijah Hewett Foot Post-bye Callum Jamieson Hamstring TBC Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Eagles are still determining how long Jamieson will be sidelined after he was withdrawn late in round six because of hamstring soreness. He has undergone subsequent scans but his availability this week is unclear. Edwards suffered concussion against Richmond and will enter protocols on the back of also suffering a minor hamstring issue. Coby Burgiel and Archer Reid come off the injury list and will line up in the WAFL on Saturday. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Coffield Shoulder 8-10 weeks Tom Liberatore Concussion 1 week Rory Lobb Ankle Test Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite Anthony Scott Ankle Test Bailey Smith Knee Season Lachie Smith Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: April 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Liberatore won't face St Kilda on Thursday night after entering the AFL's concussion protocols across the weekend following a scary incident last Friday night. The midfielder has been medically cleared to return once he passes concussion protocols. Lobb and Scott both suffered ankle sprains in the VFL and will need to prove their fitness later in the week. - Josh Gabelich