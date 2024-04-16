Sean Lemmens has been cited for a dangerous tackle on a Box Hill opponent in the VFL

Sean Lemmens in action during Gold Coast's clash with Carlton in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast will challenge the four-game ban handed to Sean Lemmens for a dump tackle on young Hawk Josh Bennetts in the VFL on Saturday.

Late in the fourth quarter, Bennetts grabbed the ball from a stoppage and as he jumped to avoid a tackle from Lemmens, the Gold Coast defender slammed him into the turf.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident careless, severe impact and high contact, which triggered a four-match suspension.

The Suns confirmed on Tuesday they will challenge the ruling.

Bennetts took his free kick and 50m penalty, but was clearly not 100 per cent and left the field with a trainer after dribbling home a goal. He was later diagnosed with a concussion.

VFL suspensions also apply at AFL level, meaning Lemmens is unable to be selected in either competition for the next month.

Lemmens has played 145 games in a variety of roles for the Suns since 2014.

He recorded 11 games last year as he battled a hamstring injury, but has not yet broken through for a match under Damien Hardwick this season.