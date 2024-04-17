Oisin Mullin will miss this weekend's action after flying to Italy

Oisin Mullin tackles Luke Breust during the R3 match between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG on April 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG'S Oisin Mullin is unavailable for selection at any level this weekend after flying to Rome for his sister's wedding.

The young Irish defender was granted around a week's leave from the club and landed in Italy on Tuesday.

He will be available to play against Carlton at either AFL or VFL level next weekend.

Mullin, 24, has played two AFL matches this year, after six in his debut season of 2023.

The Cats currently have close to full availability, with only Cam Guthrie (quad, 1-3 weeks) out of action from the regular senior players.

Mitch Edwards (back, two weeks) and rookie Joe Furphy (ankle, one week) are the only other Cats on the injury list.