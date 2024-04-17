Join Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge for this week's episode of Gettable

Nathan Murphy in action during the qualifying final between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG on September 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO ARE the options for Collingwood at the mid-season draft?

On this week's episode of Gettable, co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge assess the state league players that could fill the defensive void of Nathan Murphy following the saddening news of his retirement on Tuesday.

The boys also deliver some big contract news from the Western Bulldogs, look at whether a former No.1 pick will re-sign with his current club, and analyse how a Geelong star plays his contract call.

The Gettable crew also debuts a new segment called 'Draft Lottery' towards the end of the show, which is plenty of fun and tests their trade and draft knowledge from years gone by.

Watch Gettable live on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.