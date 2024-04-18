Logan McDonald indicates he wants to sign a new deal to stay at the Swans

Logan McDonald and John Longmire at Sydney training on April 16, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

WESTERN Australian clubs can try to lure Logan McDonald back home, but the key forward has given his strongest indication yet that he's happy in Sydney and keen to stay at the Swans.

Sydney is on a mission this year to put pens to paper and after Errol Gulden and James Rowbottom both re-signed in recent weeks, McDonald seems set to do the same.

Rival clubs, including from his home state, are keen to swoop on the out-of-contract forward, with Fremantle armed with three first-round selections to try and force a trade.

McDonald's manager Ben Williams told Gettable earlier this month that the forward is "keen to stay" at the Swans and the 22-year-old on Thursday hosed down the prospect of him playing elsewhere next season.

"It (Sydney) is not too dissimilar - I call it Perth on steroids. I've loved my time here," McDonald said.

"I'm happy here. Ever since I've stepped foot in here, the club's been so welcoming to me and my family. They've put a lot of time in my development and helping me become the player that I am today.

"I've got a lot of growth to do and I'm just trying to repay them with my faith.

"I'm happy where I am. I'll just leave the contract stuff with my manager and the club to work through.

Logan McDonald celebrates a goal for Sydney against Melbourne in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm happy here, I've got a lot of mates here and every day is a joy to come in here. I'm just loving my time here.

"(Family members) come over as much as they can, especially during the footy season - they try not to miss a game. I see them pretty regularly and they love the support that the club has given me and themselves."

Midfield bulls Gulden and Rowbottom have already re-committed, while AFL.com.au's Inside Trading reported this week that free agent Ollie Florent is in negotiations on a long-term extension. Forward Will Hayward, another free agent, is expected to wait until later in the year before making a contract call.

"It's smart of the club to lock them away. We've got a lot of talent in the room," McDonald said.

"We're all close mates and we love spending time together at the club each day. It's as simple as that.

"We want to stay together. As long as we try to stay together for as long as we can, we think that's going to translate best to performance on the field."

McDonald will play his 50th AFL game when the Swans take on Gold Coast on Sunday.

Asked where he thinks he'll be after another 50 games, McDonald is bullish about reaching the sport's pinnacle with the club.

"Hopefully, I've got a couple premiership medallions around my neck. That'd be nice," he said.