Jake Rogers will become the fourth player drafted out of Gold Coast's Academy last year to make his debut this season

Jake Rogers poses for a photo during Gold Coast's official team photo day on February 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast will unveil another Academy graduate on Sunday when Jake Rogers makes his debut against Sydney at the SCG.

The Broadbeach product was informed of his selection on Friday morning after training at People First Stadium.

Rogers will become the fourth player recruited out of the Suns Academy last year – and the club's fourth 2023 first-round pick – to debut for Gold Coast in 2024.

Damien Hardwick selected Jed Walter (pick No.3) against the Western Bulldogs in round two, before picking Ethan Read (No.9) and Will Graham (No.26) in Gather Round.

Reigning Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medallist Sam Clohesy also made his debut against Greater Western Sydney in South Australia after being plucked from Werribee via last year's Rookie Draft, following a stint in Gold Coast's Academy as a teenager.

With Bodhi Uwland also facing John Longmire's side in round six, six Academy products will play senior football for the Suns this weekend.

Will Graham, Ethan Read, Jed Walter and Jake Rogers after the 2023 AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Rogers has averaged 20 disposals and 7.5 tackles across two appearances in the VFL this season and will replace Malcolm Rosas jnr (hamstring) in Gold Coast's 23.

Gold Coast matched a bid made by Sydney for Rogers at pick No.14 last November, following a standout season in the Coates Talent League and for the Allies in the under-18 National Championships.

Rogers was born in Melbourne but moved to the Gold Coast with his family at the age of five, before joining the Suns' Academy as a 13-year-old.

Rogers, Walter, Read and Graham will play alongside each other for the first time at AFL level in a big moment for not only Gold Coast's Academy, but the growth of the game in south-east Queensland.