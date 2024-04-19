STATE LEAGUE footy is back this weekend and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.
Round four in the Smithy's VFL kicks off on Friday night with standalone clubs Frankston taking on Northern Bullants, before a big slate of five games on Saturday. Caleb Daniel will take to the field again for Footscray in its away clash to Williamstown in a match-up between two unbeaten sides, while Box Hill versus North Melbourne also looms as a huge battle.
On Sunday, traditional rivals Carlton and Collingwood face off at Ikon Park, with Sydney and Gold Coast opening proceedings from 9.05am AEST.
>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and VFLW games you want to watch
>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile
The rebel VFL Women's competition continues on Saturday with some enticing matches including the Hawks v Kangaroos ahead of the men's VFL game, Greater Western Sydney v Geelong and Sydney v Casey Demons.
There are only two games in the WAFL this weekend, including West Coast's clash against Peel Thunder, while in the SANFL, Glenelg hosts Adelaide on Saturday and Port Adelaide will be looking for its first win of the season against top side Woodville-West Torrens on Sunday.
The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.
>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round four
Friday, April 19
Frankston v Northern Bullants, Kinetic Stadium, 7.35pm AEST
Saturday, April 20
Essendon v Southport, NEC Hangar, 11.40am AEST
Werribee v Greater Western Sydney, Avalon Airport Oval, 12.05pm AEST
Brisbane v Geelong, Brighton Homes Arena, 1.05pm AEST
Box Hill v North Melbourne, Fenjiu Stadium, 2.05pm AEST
Williamstown v Footscray, DSV Stadium, 3.05pm AEST
Sunday, April 21
Sydney v Gold Coast, SCG, 9.05am AEST
Coburg v Collingwood, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST
Carlton v Port Melbourne, Ikon Park, 2.05pm AEST
rebel VFL Women's fixture, round five
Saturday, April 20
Williamstown v Western Bulldogs, DSV Stadium, 10am AEST
Box Hill v North Melbourne, Fenjiu Stadium, 11.30am AEST
Greater Western Sydney v Geelong, Tom Wills Oval, 1pm AEST
Sydney v Casey Demons, Blacktown ISP, 1.05pm AEST
Carlton v Port Melbourne, Ikon Park, 2pm AEST
Darebin Falcons v Collingwood, Genis Steel Oval, 2.15pm AEST
Essendon v Southern Saints, NEC Hangar, 2.30pm AEST
SANFL fixture, round three
Saturday, April 20
South Adelaide v Central District, Flinders University Stadium, 1.10pm ACST
North Adelaide v Sturt, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Glenelg v Adelaide, Stratarama Stadiuml, 2.10pm ACST
Norwood v West Adelaide, Centenary Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Sunday, April 21
Woodville-West Torrens v Port Adelaide, Woodville Oval, 2.10pm ACST
WAFL fixture, round four
Saturday, April 20
West Coast v Peel Thunder, Optus Stadium, 2pm AWST
Claremont v Subiaco, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST