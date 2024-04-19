You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Connor Riley in action during a VFL practice match between Frankston and North Bullants at Kinetic Stadium on March 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back this weekend and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

Round four in the Smithy's VFL kicks off on Friday night with standalone clubs Frankston taking on Northern Bullants, before a big slate of five games on Saturday. Caleb Daniel will take to the field again for Footscray in its away clash to Williamstown in a match-up between two unbeaten sides, while Box Hill versus North Melbourne also looms as a huge battle.

On Sunday, traditional rivals Carlton and Collingwood face off at Ikon Park, with Sydney and Gold Coast opening proceedings from 9.05am AEST.

The rebel VFL Women's competition continues on Saturday with some enticing matches including the Hawks v Kangaroos ahead of the men's VFL game, Greater Western Sydney v Geelong and Sydney v Casey Demons.

There are only two games in the WAFL this weekend, including West Coast's clash against Peel Thunder, while in the SANFL, Glenelg hosts Adelaide on Saturday and Port Adelaide will be looking for its first win of the season against top side Woodville-West Torrens on Sunday.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round four

Friday, April 19

Frankston v Northern Bullants, Kinetic Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

Saturday, April 20

Essendon v Southport, NEC Hangar, 11.40am AEST

Werribee v Greater Western Sydney, Avalon Airport Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Brisbane v Geelong, Brighton Homes Arena, 1.05pm AEST

Box Hill v North Melbourne, Fenjiu Stadium, 2.05pm AEST

Williamstown v Footscray, DSV Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

Sunday, April 21

Sydney v Gold Coast, SCG, 9.05am AEST

Coburg v Collingwood, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST

Carlton v Port Melbourne, Ikon Park, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round five

Saturday, April 20

Williamstown v Western Bulldogs, DSV Stadium, 10am AEST

Box Hill v North Melbourne, Fenjiu Stadium, 11.30am AEST

Greater Western Sydney v Geelong, Tom Wills Oval, 1pm AEST

Sydney v Casey Demons, Blacktown ISP, 1.05pm AEST

Carlton v Port Melbourne, Ikon Park, 2pm AEST

Darebin Falcons v Collingwood, Genis Steel Oval, 2.15pm AEST

Essendon v Southern Saints, NEC Hangar, 2.30pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round three

Saturday, April 20

South Adelaide v Central District, Flinders University Stadium, 1.10pm ACST

North Adelaide v Sturt, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Glenelg v Adelaide, Stratarama Stadiuml, 2.10pm ACST

Norwood v West Adelaide, Centenary Oval, 2.10pm ACST



Sunday, April 21

Woodville-West Torrens v Port Adelaide, Woodville Oval, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round four

Saturday, April 20

West Coast v Peel Thunder, Optus Stadium, 2pm AWST

Claremont v Subiaco, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST



