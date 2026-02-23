Boston Dowling is getting his chance to impress at Richmond

Boston Dowling in action during the Oakleigh Chargers' Talent League preliminary final against the Greater Western Victoria Rebels on September 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG ruck Boston Dowling has been invited to train for a pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) spot at Richmond.

A 205cm ruck, Dowling will train with the Tigers in a bid to land a list spot before the SSP deadline on March 2, as reported by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

Young ruck Boston Dowling has been invited to train at the Tigers for a SSP spot. He played well for Essendon VFL last week against Richmond & has been on the Tigers’ radar for a while.



Marcus Krasnadamskis’ trial with the Tigers has ended. Thomas Burton will continue training. — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) February 22, 2026

Dowling, 20, impressed against the Tigers last week, playing for Essendon in a VFL practice match between the clubs.

He has previously played four VFL games across two years for Collingwood.

Thomas Burton is still training with the Tigers, while Marcus Krasnadamskis' trial has ended.

Dowling would add ruck depth at Richmond with captain Toby Nankervis turning 32 this year, while Samson Ryan and Oliver Hayes-Brown are other options.