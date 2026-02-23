YOUNG ruck Boston Dowling has been invited to train for a pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) spot at Richmond.
A 205cm ruck, Dowling will train with the Tigers in a bid to land a list spot before the SSP deadline on March 2, as reported by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.
Dowling, 20, impressed against the Tigers last week, playing for Essendon in a VFL practice match between the clubs.
He has previously played four VFL games across two years for Collingwood.
Thomas Burton is still training with the Tigers, while Marcus Krasnadamskis' trial has ended.
Dowling would add ruck depth at Richmond with captain Toby Nankervis turning 32 this year, while Samson Ryan and Oliver Hayes-Brown are other options.