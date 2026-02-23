The Traders discuss the best rookie options to save cash in your Fantasy Classic team

Zeke Uwland poses for a photo after being selected by Gold Coast at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"ROOKIES dictate your structure" – Dawg, Warne (2008). It's an age old philosophy for many Fantasy Classic coaches as they build their squad of 30 players.

In order to pick a team under the $18.3 million salary cap, there needs to be plenty of cheap players to help manage the funds. Cash cows not only help with this, but they increase your team value while providing scores that can help you beat your mates.

Carlton's Jagga Smith is the most selected player in the game and with good reason. He'll be playing for the Blues and is likely to make plenty of money.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie discuss what makes a good cash cow. They analyse what to look for when making your selections from job security, scoring ability, role and how they enjoy a mature-age recruit.

As the self-appointed rookie expert, Warnie names up his top five for each position. From Zeke Uwland in defence to Deven Robertson up forward and everything in between, plenty of names are considered … including Lachlan McAndrew being a must-have, but where should he be selected, on field or on the bench?

Episode guide

0:30 - What do we look for in cash cows?

10:15 - Top five defenders

20:00 - Top five midfielders

29:45 - Top five rucks

38:40 - Top five forwards

