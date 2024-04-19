A host of familiar names turned out at Carlton's Academy camp recently

CARLTON may have one of footy's best problems when the national draft comes around later this year.

With Ben and Lucas Camporeale – twin sons of premiership player Scott – both eligible as father-son selections, the Blues have plenty to think about from now until November.

As Carlton national recruiting manager Michael Agresta told AFL.com.au, the club won't be rushing the decision.

"We just provide feedback like we would any potential draftee," Agresta said.

"We try to be as honest and transparent as we can with the whole family, really.

"There's no timeline or timeframe as to when we'll make a decision. And they also have to commit to us."

Along with a host of familiar names, the Camporeale twins were at Ikon Park as part of Carlton's Academy Camp last week.

Lucas Koutafides, son of club icon Anthony, and Riley Scotland, son of Heath, were also immersing in the Royal Parade experience.

Sunny Lappin, daughter of Matthew, and Sophie McKay, daughter of Andrew, were just two of the eligible father-daughters also at the camp.

It's these "engagement pieces" that Agresta hopes fosters bonds with potential future stars of Carlton, like the Camporeale boys.

"Camps we have at the moment … we hope go a long way to convincing the boys they want to be here," he said.

While the form of the boys – who play in contrasting fashion – has vacillated, Agresta believes they're around the same mark early this year.

Ben, according to Agresta, "finds the ball at will" and is "super competitive".

Lucas is more like his dad.

"He's a high possession winner, more that outside player, but a really nice kick, penetrating kick," Agresta said.

And the fact they play in a different manner could prove decisive later this year when it comes to nominating the duo as father-sons.

"If they were two identical players, I think it would be difficult to bring the exact same players at the end of the year," Agresta said.

"But potentially we're bringing in two really different players."

The Camporeale twins aren't Carlton's only priority, with the club also channelling its energy into a host of Next Generation Academy talent.

Tyson Gresham, the younger brother of Bomber Jade, could become a Blue via the NGA in 2025. A small, robust forward, Gresham has plenty of upside.

"We're really excited with Tyson," Agresta said.

"He's here every second Monday.

"It's a lot around education. Diet, high performance, medical preparation."

Tyson Gresham in action during the Coates Talent League match between Northern Knights and Calder Cannons on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Fellow NGAs Jack Ison and Mingara Clark are also eligible to become Blues in 2025, with the club keen to pour even more time into their zone.

"That's been a big focus for us as a club, to really develop that connection with the Northern corridor," Agresta said.

"It's quite inner city. We're the only club without a regional NGA zone.

"It's on us to work that metropolitan zone as hard as possible."