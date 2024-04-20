The Match Review findings for Friday night's round six game are in

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE gun Izak Rankine has avoided a suspension for his tackle on Jye Caldwell in the Crows' loss to Essendon on Friday night.

Caldwell was awarded a free kick for a dangerous tackle by Rankine during the Bombers' three-point victory at Adelaide Oval.

The Match Review Officer (MRO) graded the incident as careless conduct, low impact and high contact, meaning Rankine can accept a $2,500 fine with an early plea.

Crows defender Mark Keane can accept a $2,500 fine for tripping, while captain Jordan Dawson can accept a $1,875 fine for making careless contact with an umpire.