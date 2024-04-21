Brodie Grundy and Taylor Adams are among Sydney's best in their win over Gold Coast

Brodie Grundy is chaired off the SCG by Jake Lloyd and Taylor Adams after Sydney's win over Gold Coast in R6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach John Longmire has lauded the impact that Brodie Grundy has had on the club since his arrival last year as the ruck recruit celebrated his milestone match in style against Gold Coast.

Grundy landed at the Swans after a frustrating one-season stint at Melbourne, but has quickly rediscovered his best in six matches with his third club.

The 30-year-old was critical to the Swans' 53-point victory over the Suns on Sunday as he gathered 24 disposals, including 15 contested, while adding 29 hitouts to have the better of the ruck battle with Jarrod Witts.

Grundy was swamped by teammates after booting his first goal for the Swans in the final term of his 200th AFL match.

"He's been real quality. He gives us a different feel and, on and off the field, he's been fantastic. He's really fitted in so well," Longmire said.

"I thought he was terrific today. His presence around the ball, his pressure, his 15 contested possessions.

"If he's putting on enormous pressure and he's staying around the contest, he gives you another ground level player and, at that size, that's so important. They've got some quality mids, so he played a key role for us."

Sydney was boosted by the addition of another recruit in Taylor Adams, with the former Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney midfielder making his presence felt in the opening term.

Adams had an interrupted start to his first season with the Swans and was playing only his second match after making a club debut before the bye.

The 30-year-old gathered 10 disposals, including nine contested, in the opening term and finished with 20 touches while showing his versatility to have an impact around the stoppages or closer to goal.

"I thought his first quarter, he was really busy. He was putting enormous heat on around the footy, and that's what we know he can do," Longmire said.

"Whether that's half forward or midfield, he gives us another flavour, another player that gets after them, and he certainly helped us get off to a good start."

The Suns worked their way into the contest while kicking with a stiff breeze in the second term but were unable to contain the Swans when it was their turn to target the scoring end.

The visitors were within 11 points halfway through the third term until paying the price for costly turnovers and a lack of discipline that left Suns coach Damien Hardwick fuming.

"We had to sort of sit there and take our chances when we did have the value of (kicking with the wind), and funnily enough we didn't. Then we gave away, in effect, four goals from free kicks. Game over," Hardwick said.

"That's it in a nutshell. That third quarter, we actually thought we were playing quite well, couldn't quite capitalise on our scores and then we give away two 50m penalties, downfield free kick, four goals."