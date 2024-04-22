With a quarter of the season done, two clear favourites have emerged in the race for the Brownlow Medal

Isaac Heeney celebrates Sydney's win over Gold Coast in R6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A STELLAR start to the season could have Isaac Heeney in Brownlow form.

According to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, the Sydney superstar has a share of the lead through the first quarter of the season and could be vying with Port Adelaide captain Connor Rozee for footy's highest individual honour.

After every match of the season, AFL.com.au's on-duty reporter provides 3-2-1 votes to give an indication as to who might be in contention on Brownlow night. Last year, our Brownlow Predictor correctly tipped Lachie Neale to be crowned the best player in the League.

So far this year, Heeney and Rozee are both tipped to be on 12 votes each after six games, with the Swans midfielder tipped to poll best-on-ground votes in each of his first three matches of the season.

Rozee, who was tipped to poll in five consecutive games before his streak ended on Saturday in his side's defeat to Collingwood, is also predicted to be on 12 votes so far.

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps and Gold Coast's tough youngster Matt Rowell are tipped to be the next back on nine votes each, while Melbourne star Christian Petracca is predicted to be on eight votes after six games.

Port Adelaide's Zak Butters, Greater Western Sydney's Tom Green, Geelong's Max Holmes and Fremantle's Caleb Serong round out the next batch of contenders and are predicted to have polled seven votes at this stage of the year.

12 Isaac Heeney (Sydney)

12 Connor Rozee (Port Adelaide)

9 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

9 Matt Rowell (Gold Coast)

8 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

7 Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

7 Tom Green (GWS Giants)

7 Max Holmes (Geelong)

7 Caleb Serong (Fremantle)

Sportsbet's Brownlow odds

$5 Isaac Heeney (Sydney)

$10 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

$10 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

$12 Tom Green (GWS Giants)

$13 Caleb Serong (Fremantle)

$13 Connor Rozee (Port Adelaide)

$15 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

$15 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)