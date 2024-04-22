ESSENDON skipper Zach Merrett has moved into second spot in the race for the AFLCA's Champion Player award, but Sydney's Isaac Heeney remains way out in front after picking up more votes in round six.
Merrett picked up a perfect 10 votes from the Bombers' win over Adelaide on Friday night, with Patrick Cripps and Tyson Stengle the others to get 10 votes from the weekend.
Heeney picked up six votes from Sydney's win over Gold Coast, where Nick Blakey and Brodie Grundy both got nine votes. Heeney now has 47 votes from six games this season and is a whopping 20 votes ahead of Merrett in second place.
In addition to the Swans v Suns game, the coaches were split as to who was best on ground in the Western Bulldogs' win over St Kilda (Aaron Naughton and Bailey Dale both got nine) and West Coast's win over Fremantle (Elliot Yeo and Jake Waterman both got nine).
Young star Harley Reid picked up five votes for the Eagles.
St Kilda v Western Bulldogs
9 Aaron Naughton (WB)
9 Bailey Dale (WB)
5 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
5 Adam Treloar (WB)
1 Liam Jones (WB)
1 Tim English (WB)
Adelaide v Essendon
10 Zach Merrett (ESS)
8 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
4 Jake Soligo (ADEL)
4 Nic Martin (ESS)
3 Jade Gresham (ESS)
1 Ben McKay (ESS)
Collingwood v Port Adelaide
9 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
8 Nick Daicos (COLL)
6 Patrick Lipinski (COLL)
3 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
3 Will Hoskin-Elliott (COLL)
1 Zak Butters (PORT)
Carlton v Greater Western Sydney
10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
8 Sam Walsh (CARL)
5 Josh Kelly (GWS)
3 Tom De Koning (CARL)
3 Marc Pittonet (CARL)
1 Matthew Kennedy (CARL)
Brisbane v Geelong
10 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)
8 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)
4 Max Holmes (GEEL)
3 Brandan Parfitt (GEEL)
3 Dayne Zorko (BL)
1 Jarrod Berry (BL)
1 Noah Answerth (BL)
West Coast v Fremantle
9 Elliot Yeo (WCE)
9 Jake Waterman (WCE)
5 Tom Barrass (WCE)
5 Harley Reid (WCE)
1 Tim Kelly (WCE)
1 Bailey J Williams (WCE)
Sydney v Gold Coast
9 Nick Blakey (SYD)
9 Brodie Grundy (SYD)
6 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
2 Errol Gulden (SYD)
2 Oliver Florent (SYD)
1 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
1 Justin McInerney (SYD)
North Melbourne v Hawthorn
9 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
8 Dylan Moore (HAW)
7 Conor Nash (HAW)
3 Harry Morrison (HAW)
2 Jarman Impey (HAW)
1 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
LEADERBOARD
47 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
27 Zach Merrett (ESS)
25 Christian Petracca (MELB)
25 Elliot Yeo (WCE)
24 Max Gawn (MELB)
24 Connor Rozee (PORT)
23 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
23 Harry McKay (CARL)
23 Caleb Serong (FRE)
22 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
22 Errol Gulden (SYD)
22 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
21 Tom Green (GWS)
20 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
20 Zak Butters (PORT)
20 Nick Daicos (COLL)
20 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
19 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
19 Shai Bolton (RICH)
19 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
19 Alex Pearce (FRE)