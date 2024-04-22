Dayne Zorko says Brisbane handpassed too much and didn't play the conditions well in its soggy hitout against Geelong

Dayne Zorko in action during the match between Brisbane and Geelong at the Gabba in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE veteran Dayne Zorko says the club's leaders should have been quicker to adjust to the wet conditions in Saturday night's loss to Geelong.

The Lions matched the Cats in many key statistical areas, but overused the ball, were forced into error, and regularly kicked to outnumbered contests.

Although Chris Scott said it was "probably more like a Geelong night than a Brisbane night weather-wise", Zorko said the home team's experienced personnel should have been quicker to adapt.

"Our effort was there, I don't think you could question us on that, but if anything we just didn't play the conditions well enough," he said.

"Geelong seemed to have a simpler gameplan and executed it a lot better than what we did. I think we handpassed way too much.

"We probably needed to identify that a little bit better and faster on the night.

"As leaders and older personnel, we should have identified that we needed to kick a lot more than we did."

Former captain Zorko, who no longer has an official leadership title but is still very much held in that regard, said the Lions instinctively tried to give short handballs to free players.

"We got that wrong on the night, but credit to Geelong, they were fantastic."

Brisbane, now with a 2-4 win-loss record, has a five-day turnaround before facing Greater Western Sydney in Canberra on Anzac Day.

They will be without concussed ruckman Oscar McInerney, while running defender Conor McKenna successfully got through a full VFL match at the weekend to put his hand up for selection after overcoming hamstring problems.

Asked about the prospect of facing a Giants team missing captain Toby Greene and Coleman Medal leader Jesse Hogan, who will both face the Tribunal on Tuesday night, Zorko could only think of a backline teammate.

"Certainly not for me to decide, but Starce (Brandon Starcevich) might sleep a bit easier during the week," he joked.