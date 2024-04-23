Jack Macrae evades a tackles in the Western Bulldogs' win over St Kilda in R6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AS WE say goodbye to the early 'best 18' rounds it's time to prepare our sides to once again field 22 players.

On a negative note, there was some carnage in the backline with Hayden Young (DEF/MID, $866,000) sitting out the last quarter, Tom Stewart (DEF, $806,000) subbed out with concussion, Zac Williams (DEF, $552,000) subbed with an Achilles issue and even Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $560,000) was subbed out of the game.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

On a positive note, the list of DPPs have arrived and our saving grace to the backline issues come in the form of Nic Martin (DEF/MID, $911,000), Riley Bonner (DEF/MID, $717,000) and Matt Roberts (DEF/MID, $598,000) all now being available to fill those voids which allows plenty of flexibility on the trade front with Stewart now just a stone's throw away from trading up to a premium midfielder who has fallen in price.

Moving forward, it's back to business as usual for now, using your two trades per week wisely in order to both strengthen the scoring punch on your team while also ensuring cash generation remains strong. I will identify some players worth considering to help you do that.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

MOST TRADED IN

Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $271,000)

Jack Macrae (MID/FWD, $715,000)

Sam Walsh (MID, $911,000)

Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $910,000)

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $886,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Zac Williams (DEF, $552,000)

Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $501,000)

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF/MID, $560,000)

Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $771,000)

Tom Stewart (DEF, $806,000)

Learn More 01:46

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Sam Clohesy (DEF/MID, $422,000) +$83,000

Brad Hill (MID/FWD, $779,000) +$61,000

Will Graham (DEF/MID, $387,000) +$60,000

Jarrod Berry (MID, $711,000) +$59,000

Jye Caldwell (MID/FWD, $757,000) +$53,000

Learn More 01:23

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Dom Sheed (MID, $741,000) -$68,000

David Swallow (MID/FWD, $425,000) -$60,000

Dan Butler (FWD, $388,000) -$56,000

James Worpel (MID, $756,000) -$50,000

Blake Hardwick (DEF/FWD, $560,000) -$50,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Sam Clohesy (DEF/MID, $422,000) - 15

Hugo Garcia (DEF/MID, $271,000) - 13

Blake Drury (FWD, $310,000) - 9

Bigoa Nyuon (FWD, $290,000) - 6

Will Graham (DEF/MID, $387,000) - 1

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Clayton Oliver (MID, $804,000) 156

Dom Sheed (MID, $741,000) 156

Tom Green (MID, $955,000) 151

Caleb Serong (MID, $980,000) 144

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $1.01M) 141

STOCKS UP

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $886,000): The star Pie is the definition of a fallen premium after dropping $96K since the beginning of the season. He has had a slow start by his lofty standards, averaging 98 over the first six rounds and arguably he hasn't bottomed out in price given his BE of 124 but I can't see him dropping much more given he is a big-game player and it doesn't get much bigger than Anzac Day where he scored 140 in last year's match-up.

Jack Macrae (MID/FWD, $715,000): It has been a tough watch after an injury-interrupted pre-season for the former ball magnet but the signs were good last round when he had a season-high 129 from 30 possessions, six marks, seven tackles and a goal. The flag is that the Saints gave up an extraordinary amount of points in this game, so there may be an element of fool's gold here but it's hard not to get excited at Macrae's price given his Fantasy credentials.

Jye Caldwell (MID/FWD, $757,000): The 23-year-old has embraced his opportunity through the midfield with three hundreds on the trot, highlighted by his most recent game where he scored 117 from 26 possessions, three marks and 10 tackles. There is a concern about some returning midfielders forcing him back out of the middle but it is worth a punt given his outstanding form and BE of just 47.

Jye Caldwell tackles Jake Soligo during the R6 match between Essendon and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on April 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $910,000): The Suns ball magnet is looking right at home in his half-back role with scores of 125 and 126 in his last two with the most recent outing consisting of 34 possessions and eight marks. He has a BE of just 84 heading into this week's game against the Eagles and he has to be a high priority target for any coaches that don't have him.

Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $271,000): The pick of the downgrade targets is the young Saint who was given his first full game against the Dogs and took the opportunity with both hands, laying a trademark nine tackles to go with his 14 possessions and a goal which gives him a BE of -13 and he looks to be a great cash cow.

STOCKS DOWN

Tom Stewart (DEF, $806,000): The Cats' inspirational leader will unfortunately miss a week following being subbed out due to concussion protocols. After scoring 47 from 46 per cent game time he dropped $28K and has a BE of 141. In his previous two games he had scores of 83 and 80 and doesn't look like making his way into the Rollin' 22 top six defenders and given the fact he will be able to be traded to a midfielder following the release of DPPs, he will be a popular trade out.

Zac Williams (DEF, $552,000): The luckless Blue has had a solid start to the season, averaging 65 which included a season-high 91 a fortnight ago which contributed to his $110K price rise since the start of the year. Unfortunately, he was subbed out on the weekend after receiving a knock to his Achilles on 28 points which leaves him with a BE of 76. He is a watch this week as to whether he gets up to play, but either way, it is a good time to move him on.

Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $771,000): Coaches of the 22-year-old were concerned about the effect Sean Darcy would have on his scoring and rightfully so. The big fella's return to the Dockers side pushed Jackson forward and his score reflected that after he managed a season-low 61 from 12 possessions, one marks, 17 hitouts and two goals. He dropped $30K following his match-up with the Eagles and now has a BE of 121 heading into this week's game against the Dogs. Assuming Darcy pulls up well and is ready to go again, LJ is a concern moving forward for his owners.

Luke Jackson in action during the R6 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Zac Fisher (FWD/DEF, $662,000): The former Blue has been solid for the Roos running off half-back with an average of 76 which has seen him increase in price by $39K since the start of the year. He now has a BE of 85 which suggests the time is right to move him on given he only managed 60 from 14 possessions against the Hawks. There is hope his role becomes more significant if the talk of Harry Sheezel moving up the ground is fast tracked, but either way, he presents at a nice price to upgrade to a premium.

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF/MID, $560,000): It seems a long time ago the former Bomber started the season like a house on fire with scores of 94 and 96. His most recent score of 33 from nine possessions and three marks before being subbed caused a $30K price drop and leaves him with a BE of 96 which makes him a huge priority to trade out.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.