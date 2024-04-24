Tom Barrass has faced the AFL Tribunal in an attempt to overturn his one-match ban for rough conduct

West Coast defender Tom Barrass ahead of the match against GWS in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast's Tom Barrass will miss Sunday's clash against Gold Coast after his attempt to overturn a one-match suspension was unsuccessful at the AFL Tribunal on Wednesday.

Barrass was originally sanctioned by the Match Review Officer for a rough tackle on Fremantle's Michael Walters during last weekend's Derby.

It was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

After a hearing of more than two hours on Wednesday, the Tribunal upheld the ban, meaning Barrass will miss the Eagles' game against the Suns on Sunday.

He will be available again in round eight for the home game against Essendon.

The Barrass ruling comes after Greater Western Sydney's Jesse Hogan successfully overturned his ban at Tuesday's tribunal sitting, while teammate Toby Greene's ban was upheld.

More to come ...