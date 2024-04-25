Tune in for the latest Fantasy news with The Traders

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BEST 22 is back.

The early bye rounds are behind us and how coaches have been building their squads will be on show from this week.

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $886,000), Jack Macrae (MID/FWD, $715,000) and Sam Walsh (MID, $911,000) are major trade targets this week.

Join The Traders as they bring you the rest of the round seven teams and all the latest news from the Fantasy world, plus Calvin will reveal his top captains and they answer your questions.

