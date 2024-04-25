Xavier O'Halloran celebrates a goal during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane at Manuka Oval in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE'S stuttering 2024 campaign has continued at Manuka Oval, thrashed by a surging Greater Western Sydney outfit by 54 points on Thursday night.

The 2023 Grand Finalists fell to their fifth - and their biggest - loss of the year, conceding a run of nine unanswered goals after hitting the front in the second quarter as the Giants cruised to a 17.11 (113) to 8.11 (59) victory.

GIANTS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

It was the perfect response from the premiership-favourite Giants after last weekend's loss to Carlton, with their running game slicing up the Lions when they took over the contest.

Canberra local Tom Green put on another clinic on his home turf, racking up 36 touches, seven clearances and a goal to help his side continue their surge towards the top of the table.

Learn More 02:03

It was a second consecutive lethargic performance from Brisbane, having failed to handle rainy conditions in a 26-point loss against Geelong last weekend.

Learn More 06:24

Lions forward Kai Lohmann snapped truly at the 19-minute mark of the second term to put his side ahead 42-39, with Brisbane appearing to have weathered an early storm and got back on track.

But the Giants had other ideas, generating momentum out of their defensive 50 and making the Lions look slow on their way to nine straight goals and a match-winning lead.

Learn More 00:29

Irishman Callum Brown was in fine touch with three sweetly hit set-shot goals, with fellow forward Jake Riccardi also cashing in with a trio of majors.

Livewire debutant Darcy Jones lit up the Canberra crowd with a first game to remember, slotting a brilliant running goal in the first term on the back of his electric pace, before finding another late in the piece.

The Giants were missing captain Toby Greene (suspended), key back Sam Taylor (concussion) and star midfielder Stephen Coniglio (knee), but still cruised to their sixth win of the season.

Brisbane got two first-quarter goals from Charlie Cameron to stick with the fast-starting Giants, and even hit the front early in the second when fellow forward Cam Rayner found a pair of his own.

Learn More 00:32

The Lions missed ruckman Oscar McInerney (concussion), but did hold their own in the middle, however they simply couldn't contain the the Giants' run when it got firing.

Brisbane returns home for the QClash against the Gold Coast next weekend, quickly losing touch with the pack as they look to push towards another finals run.

Learn More 00:34

Callum Ah Chee was subbed out at half-time with a hamstring injury.

Where to from here for the Lions?

Brisbane's season is now hanging by a thread with the loss bringing its season ledger to 2-5. The Lions can almost certainly put a line through a top-four finish, but even making the top eight is going to be somewhat of an uphill battle from here. It doesn't get any easier for the Lions either, with the QCLash against the Suns next round before they travel to Adelaide Oval to face an equally as hungry Crows side the following week. Both games are certainly winnable for the Lions and will be crucial to kickstart a teetering 2024 campaign for last season's beaten Grand Finalists.

Darcy's debut one to remember

It's been a long time coming, but it was a debut to remember for Greater Western Sydney youngster Darcy Jones. Sporting an eye-catching charcoal and orange helmet, Jones kicked two slick goals in a memorable first outing for the Giants. His first goal on the run from just inside the 50m in the opening term was outstanding, before he slotted his second with a set shot in the final quarter. Taken in the first round in the 2022 draft, the West Australian's first season was cruelled by injury after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his maiden appearance for the Giants' VFL side. The speedy forward has averaged 17 disposals, six score involvements and four clearances in his three VFL games this season before finally earning the call up this week to replace suspended skipper Toby Greene.

Learn More 00:37

Records are made to be broken

Recent history hadn't served the Giants too well in games without their inspirational captain Toby Greene on board, but all that changed against the Lions. Having lost their last six games - and nine of their last 10 - when Greene hadn't played, GWS players answered the call and put on a dominant showing in the absence of their suspended skipper. But it wasn't the only streak broken on the night, with the Lions' five-game winning run over the Giants, which stretched back to 2020, also coming to an end.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 02:21 Silence at Manuka Oval as the Last Post echoes around the ground Lest We Forget

00:32 Charlie dribbles home mega major against the grain Charlie Cameron kicks an impressive dribble goal from long range after much of the term had been controlled by the Giants

00:37 Debutant bursts through to bag first AFL goal GWS first-gamer Darcy Jones earns his maiden major in the big league and celebrates with gusto

00:37 McCarthy mystifies with insane GOTY contender Lincoln McCarthy wows the crowd with a moment of magic to put himself in contention for Goal of the Year

00:29 The definition of the ‘Orange Tsunami’ The Giants burst out of defence in trademark fashion and brilliantly work their way towards Aaron Cadman in the goalsquare

00:34 Perryman turns candy man with dancing special Harry Perryman steps through a host of Lions and drills another one for the hot Giants

02:03 Green dominates in special Anzac Day performance Tom Green accumulates a massive 36 disposals in the Giants' big win in the nation's capital

06:24 Highlights: GWS v Brisbane The Giants and Lions clash in round seven

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.3 8.4 13.6 17.11 (113)

BRISBANE 2.4 6.8 6.10 8.11 (59)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Brown 3, Riccardi 3, Jones 2, Perryman 2, Thomas 2, Cadman, Green, Hogan, Kelly, O'Halloran

Brisbane: Cameron 2, Rayner 2, Fletcher, Fort, Lohmann, McCarthy

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Green, Callaghan, Kelly, Whitfield, Brown

Brisbane: Dunkley, McCluggage, Neale, Berry, Lester

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Brisbane: Ah Chee (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Brent Daniels (unused)

Brisbane: James Tunstill (replaced Cal Ah Chee at half-time)

Crowd: TBC at Manuka Oval