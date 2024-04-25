Harley Reid celebrates after West Coast's win over Richmond at Optus Stadium in R5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

EMERGING West Coast star Harley Reid has been rested for Sunday's clash with Gold Coast, but premiership hero Liam Ryan is back for the Eagles.

Reid, the No.1 draft pick last year, has enjoyed an outstanding start to his AFL career, with his match-winning heroics in last week's Derby the best of the lot so far.

The 19-year-old kicked three goals and racked up seven clearances from 19 disposals as West Coast stunned Fremantle by 37 points.

A week earlier, Reid racked up 27 possessions, seven clearances and a goal in the 39-point win over Richmond.

Despite Reid showing no signs of slowing down, West Coast thought it best to rest him this week, allowing him to return home to Victoria to spend time with family.

"We feel it is appropriate to manage him this week to give him the best chance to continue to be available and play at a high level for the remainder of 2024," West Coast football manager Gavin Bell said.

"The physical and mental demands to play, recover, prepare, train and play again are significant on younger players, so taking a weekend off will give him a chance to manage his body and energy levels as he adapts to his first full season of AFL football."

Reid's absence is a massive blow to West Coast's hopes of posting three wins on the trot, especially with Tom Barrass (suspended) also missing.

But Ryan, who hasn't been seen at AFL level since tearing his hamstring in round three last year, has been named to return, possibly as a defender given his recent stints across half-back in the WAFL.