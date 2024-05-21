The Magpies will play two debutants against the Dockers

Wil Parker in action for Collingwood's VFL side. Picture: @CollingwoodVFL Twitter

COLLINGWOOD will unveil two debutants against Walyalup on Friday night, with former cricketer Wil Parker to play just three months after joining the Magpies.

The Pies signed Parker as a category B rookie in February and the former leg-spinner, who played for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, will face the Dockers at Optus Stadium.

Ed Allan, pick No.19 in the 2022 draft, will also make his debut.

Parker has played five VFL games for the Magpies, averaging 16 disposals and 3.2 tackles.

Allan, who is a Western Australian product, is the son of former Hawthorn star and the Dockers' inaugural captain Ben.

"There's a number of reasons why his (Allan's) name would be up in lights," Magpies coach Craig McRae said on Tuesday.

Learn More 05:18

"He's our fittest player. He can run further than most players in our team which after a couple of six-day breaks, that could be an advantage too."

It comes amid a growing injury list at the Magpies, with Jordan De Goey (abdomen), Reef McInnes (concussion) and Will Hoskin-Elliott (hamstring) hurt in the win over Kuwarna last week.

Collingwood is 6-3-1 and fifth on the ladder ahead of its trip to Perth.