Former North Melbourne player Tarryn Thomas has been charged with harassment and breaching a court order

Tarryn Thomas in action during North Melbourne's clash with Richmond in round 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

SACKED North Melbourne midfielder Tarryn Thomas will not be cleared to play at any level of the game until at least late November after he was charged with fresh criminal offences this week.

The League has acknowledged that Thomas, 24, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with use of a telecommunications service to harass, and breaching a court order.

He will face court on November 21.

In February, the AFL banned Thomas for 18 matches after its Integrity Unit found him guilty of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman. He was subsequently sacked by the Kangaroos.

The AFL investigation found Thomas had "engaged in multiple acts of misconduct including threatening a woman via direct messages multiple times” and was thus guilty of several breaches of the AFL's conduct unbecoming rules.

Following the fresh charges this week, the AFL said any revision of the current ban would not be considered until the latest matter goes before the courts.

"The AFL is aware of today's developments in relation to Tarryn Thomas including that he has been charged with offences that are now before the Courts," the AFL said in a statement.

"The AFL cannot and will not make any comment in relation to those new charges while the police investigation is ongoing.

"The AFL reiterates that under the sanctions previously imposed on Mr Thomas by the AFL, he currently cannot train or play at any level of Australian Football without the approval of the AFL, including once his 18-match suspension expires.

Tarryn Thomas at North Melbourne training in May 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Please note that the AFL will specifically not permit Mr Thomas to join the list of any AFL club pending the hearing and determination of the charges that have now been brought against him and subject to the outcome of those proceedings.

"More broadly, it is the AFL's intent that Mr Thomas will not be approved to play at any level of Australian Football pending the hearing and determination of the charges that have now been brought against him and subject to the outcome of those proceedings.

"The AFL will continue to monitor the police proceedings."

When announcing the decision to sack Thomas in February, North Melbourne said it had strived to help the midfielder "but we've now arrived at a point where the individual's needs don't match those of the club".

"We know Tarryn needs help – for himself and for the women in his life – but it's clear the path we've taken over the past 12 months hasn't had the desired impact," CEO Jen Watt said.

"To that end, we have made the decision to end Tarryn's time at North Melbourne.

"This decision doesn't come lightly or easily. We brought Tarryn to the club as a teenager and we acknowledge that he has faced complex and challenging circumstances over his life.

"We hope Tarryn will find the support that is right for him and that he does the work required to be the best version of himself."