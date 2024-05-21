A host of players have undergone medical tests ahead of next week's Mid-Season Rookie Draft

Matt Ling during Sydney's win over Hawthorn in R8, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Sydney first-round draft pick Matt Ling has emerged as a mid-season draft candidate after being a part of the group of players to undergo AFL medicals.

Ling, who played four games for the Swans after being drafted at No.14 in the 2017 intake, returned to Geelong to play in the Cats' VFL side after his Sydney stint.

However, he moved to Norwood ahead of last season and has impressed in the SANFL, including playing in the South Australia and Western Australia state game last weekend.

The 25-year-old left-footer has garnered at least multiple nominations from clubs to be one of the 24 players to be listed for medicals ahead of the Mid-Season Rookie Draft next Wednesday.

The majority of the selections are viewed as likely to come within the group of players, which includes state league prospects, players who were overlooked at last year's draft and a range of different ages.

A number of the players who have undergone medicals were first eligible for last year's draft but were overlooked, including tall forwards Noah Howes (South Adelaide), Jasper Scaife (West Perth) and Remy Maclean (Eastern Ranges) and medium goalkicker Will McLachlan (Geelong Falcons).

Will McLachlan flies for a mark during the Coates Talent League match between Geelong Falcons and GWV Rebels at GMHBA Stadium on March 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Falcons ruckman Joe Pike is in the group of players getting medicals after not getting drafted last season, while Sandringham tall defender Lachie Voss, Eastern Ranges defender/ruck Illiro Smit, Bendigo captain Dayten Uerata and West Adelaide backman Will Patton have also been nominated.

Potential early mid-season pick Geordie Payne is another who has undergone a medical.

Dandenong half-back dasher Ben Hopkins and Essendon half-forward Oskar Smartt will also have medicals, while Collingwood's Jack Hutchinson, Geelong's Ajang Kuol mun and Tobyn Murray, Coburg's Caleb Ernst, Box Hill's Max Hall and Williamstown's Corey Ellison are the other VFL players to get nominated for medicals.

Former Port Adelaide ruckman Brynn Teakle, who was a mid-season choice in 2022, could be in for another shot after being nominated in the group for medicals, while Toby Murray, the younger brother of Crow Nick, has also caught the eye to be nominated.

Jacob Blight, 22, has had several interviews and also is in the AFL's medicals group, as is small forward Kelsey Rypstra and Luke Beecken, both from the SANFL.