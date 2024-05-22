Riley Beveridge, Ned Guy and Callum Twomey on the set of Gettable on May 23, 2024. Picture: Supplied

THE AFL'S player movement boss Ned Guy is on Gettable this week.

Guy discusses the League's recent meetings with clubs around the competitive balance review and discusses if, how and when the recommendations will be implemented across the competition.

Will we get mid-season trading? What does Tasmania's list build look like? How far into the future will clubs be able to trade draft picks? Will the Academy and father-son bidding system change? Guy addresses all of that and more.

Learn More 28:22

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also look at who could go No.1 in next week's mid-season draft, where Adelaide is throwing its cash, the Geelong youngster on the cusp of signing, and plenty more.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.