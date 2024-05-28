BRISBANE will have four picks at Wednesday night's mid-season draft, the most of any club, as the Lions look to bolster their list after a horror run of injuries.
Having lost Keidean Coleman, Tom Doedee, Darcy Gardiner and Lincoln McCarthy to season-ending injuries, the Lions have four spots available on their list and four picks available to them at the draft.
Richmond and Adelaide both have three picks each, while Collingwood and North Melbourne have two each.
West Coast, St Kilda, Hawthorn, Western Bulldogs, Carlton, Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Essendon and Sydney all have one pick each.
The Swans have a pick after forward Jack Buller, who they picked up in last year's mid-season draft, was moved to the inactive list on Tuesday due to a back injury.
Greater Western Sydney, Geelong, Fremantle and Gold Coast either have no list spots available or have indicated they will not take part in the draft.
A handful of clubs moved injured players to their inactive lists on Tuesday to free up spots for the draft. Clubs can pass on draft night, meaning they don't have to fill all of their list vacancies.
The draft order is in reverse ladder order, meaning North Melbourne has the No.1 pick.
The only place to watch the 2024 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft is on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App from 7pm AEST on Wednesday, May 29
2024 AFL MID-SEASON ROOKIE DRAFT ORDER
First round
1 - North Melbourne
2 - Richmond
3 - West Coast
4 - St Kilda
5 - Hawthorn
6 - Brisbane
7 - Adelaide
8 - Western Bulldogs
9 - Carlton
10 - Collingwood
11 - Melbourne
12 - Port Adelaide
13 - Essendon
14 - Sydney
Second round
15 - North Melbourne
16 - Richmond
17 - Brisbane
18 - Adelaide
19 - Collingwood
Third round
20 - Richmond
21 - Brisbane
22 - Adelaide
Fourth round
23 - Brisbane