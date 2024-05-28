Several clubs have made late changes to their lists to free up spots ahead of the Mid-Season Rookie Draft on Wednesday night

BRISBANE will have four picks at Wednesday night's mid-season draft, the most of any club, as the Lions look to bolster their list after a horror run of injuries.

Having lost Keidean Coleman, Tom Doedee, Darcy Gardiner and Lincoln McCarthy to season-ending injuries, the Lions have four spots available on their list and four picks available to them at the draft.

Richmond and Adelaide both have three picks each, while Collingwood and North Melbourne have two each.

West Coast, St Kilda, Hawthorn, Western Bulldogs, Carlton, Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Essendon and Sydney all have one pick each.

The Swans have a pick after forward Jack Buller, who they picked up in last year's mid-season draft, was moved to the inactive list on Tuesday due to a back injury.

Greater Western Sydney, Geelong, Fremantle and Gold Coast either have no list spots available or have indicated they will not take part in the draft.

A handful of clubs moved injured players to their inactive lists on Tuesday to free up spots for the draft. Clubs can pass on draft night, meaning they don't have to fill all of their list vacancies.

The draft order is in reverse ladder order, meaning North Melbourne has the No.1 pick.

2024 AFL MID-SEASON ROOKIE DRAFT ORDER

First round

1 - North Melbourne

2 - Richmond

3 - West Coast

4 - St Kilda

5 - Hawthorn

6 - Brisbane

7 - Adelaide

8 - Western Bulldogs

9 - Carlton

10 - Collingwood

11 - Melbourne

12 - Port Adelaide

13 - Essendon

14 - Sydney

Second round

15 - North Melbourne

16 - Richmond

17 - Brisbane

18 - Adelaide

19 - Collingwood

Third round

20 - Richmond

21 - Brisbane

22 - Adelaide

Fourth round

23 - Brisbane